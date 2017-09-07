Expert Electrical Offers an Easy Return Service for Customers

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --For those who regularly purchase items online, returning a product can be quite a challenge. But at Expert Electrical, customers have an easier time returning items within 30 days.



Expert Electrical is one electrical supplier in the United Kingdom which always makes it a point to give customers the highest quality products and items they need. That's why it only sources electrical products from esteemed and established brands and manufacturers, and this partnership with major brands also allows Expert Electrical to offer more affordable prices.



But although not many customers have availed of the return policy from Expert Electrical, the supplier still makes it a point to have a return process that is easy and convenient in case customers are not satisfied with the product they have purchased. In case of returns and cancellations, Expert Electrical offers free returns to their store as long as the customer returns the item within one month or 30 days.



As Expert Electrical confirms, "If you're not satisfied with your goods and would like to return them, we will accept them back at the customer's expense. All goods must be returned in 100% resalable condition and within 30 days. Resalable condition includes no markings on the wires or terminals and no damage to the packaging." The terms of the return process at Expert Electrical are quite clear – and fair as well. Additionally, Expert Electrical states, "Refunds will be issued within 14 days of receipt of goods. Refunds of delivery costs will not be issued unless the products are defective."



In other words, there is no problem with Expert Electrical when it comes to issuing refunds, and it is also more than willing to shoulder delivery costs if the product has been proven to be defective or damaged even before it is sent to the customer. Customers who receive damaged items and shortages are also encouraged to contact Expert Electrical within two days of their receipt of the item/s, and they can do so by email or by telephone.



Along with a free returns policy, Expert Electrical also offers a free delivery service on product orders which exceed £102, including VAT. This free delivery service is offered for those living in the UK mainland, whilst those living in other areas such as the Scottish Highlands, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, the Isles of Man and Wight, and the Channel Islands, among others, will be charged a reasonable £11, excluding VAT, for deliveries.



About Expert Electrical

Expert Electrical is an established electrical product supplier in the UK. The company offers an extensive miniature circuit breaker selection. To learn more about its products and latest offers, visit the Expert Electrical website.