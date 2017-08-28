Expert Retown Senior Housing Consultants Offers Planning for Senior Housing

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --Senior independent living communities usually include independent living communities and retirement communities. Most of the elderly communities, especially those who are nearing 55 or 60 are looking for housing with adequate space and amenities for independent living and socialization. Retown is one such reputable housing development and urban development consulting firm which offers moderate facilities for seniors over the age of 55. It is all about support and empathy - two essential things that the seniors require to feel free and independent. This is where Retown comes to help. They are engaged in planning apartments, private houses or townhouses that are typically designed for seniors nearing 55, yet active and independent to take care of themselves. At Retown, the expert senior housing consultants can understand the security aspects of senior citizens and cater to their needs in the best possible manner.



At Retown, the professionals work with the senior residents in these communities who are healthy and fit. Of course, facilities do not include any provisions for medical and custodial care. However, one can look for such care and assistance, if one wishes. What Retown does is to provide the basic senior features such as handrails and easy access to transportation services. They are particularly known for providing housing plans that include entertainment, swimming pools, spas gyms, dining areas and prepared food as well as other social activities.



The idea is to engage the seniors in more and more social gathering so that they never feel alone and isolated. For the last few years, Retown has done excellent business in Illinois and nearby area. Currently, they are working on a very exciting project Sabre Woods Senior Village, in Hickory Hills, Illinois.



About Retown

Retown is a highly integrated team of real estate planners, investors, and builders dedicated to thoughtful revitalization of towns and cities. The Retown approach has three phases: ReThink. ReInvest. ReBuild.