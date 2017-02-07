Experts Detail $2 Billion Cost Savings for Trump's Air Force One

Pleasanton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Air Force Secretary Nominee Dr. Heather Wilson are actively seeking ways to lower the $4 billion budget for replacing Air Force One: The President's 747 flying command post.



Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc.'s (WWK) aerospace and defense team identified concepts and pathways to save the Trump Administration $2 billion without compromises to the core mission or lowering core capabilities.



Compared to the Pentagon's existing $4 billion sole source, no bid proposal, WWK's alternatives are based on aircraft available from Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Northrop Grumman, Embraer, etc. that have less technical risk and can be delivered sooner than Boeing's 747-8s expected in 2023.



Off-the-shelf defense and commercial options considered by WWK's team increase Air Force One's survivability while improving POTUS wartime ability to command and control America's forces and nuclear arsenal.



Utilization of network centric and stealth technologies developed by manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, BAE Systems, Harris, General Dynamics, and L3 will enhance resilience and survivability to anticipated mid-21st century requirements.



A more economical Air Force One will meet the needs of allies like Japan, Germany, U.K., Australia, and Canada with limited budgets and create opportunities for additional export sales while lowering costs further for the Trump Administration.



WWK's team has over 100 years of experience in aerospace, defense, high technology manufacturing, and COTS strategies, as well as modeling and simulation for cost reduction and productivity improvements.



The team's publications have appeared in the USAF Air & Space Power Journal, The National Interest, Real Clear Defense, Second Line of Defense (SLDINFO.com), IEEE, Photovoltaics International, Future Fab International, Semiconductor International and many others.



To purchase a license to the report "More Capabilities for Less: Air Force One Replacement" please contact WWK corporate headquarters at +1 925-399-6246 or by emailing airforceone@wwk.com.



About Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc.

With more than 3,000 users worldwide, WWK is the largest privately held operational cost management software and consulting company serving technology-dependent and technology-driven organizations and a leader in the COTS revolution in defense electronics.



WWK maintains long-term relationships with prominent industry resources including SEMATECH, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (NIST), Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), and national labs like Sandia and numerous universities.



Its client base includes nearly all of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers as well as leaders in aerospace, defense, photovoltaics (PV), solid state lighting/light emitting diodes (SSL/LED), nanotechnology, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), thin film record heads, magnetic media, flat panel displays (FPD), and healthcare.



About Second Line of Defense

SLDinfo.com examines key elements of evolving public-private partnerships among democracies by providing information and analytical tools concerning manufacturing capability to build and sustain military forces, logistics and sustainment evolution, key approaches to linking the warfighters and their equipment through concepts of operations and systems of connectivity, including the challenge of securing those networks, as well as policy dilemmas affecting the latter.



The website provides regular interviews with military, industrial and civilian professionals. These interviews provide insights into their thinking, experience, and thoughts about the way ahead. Sldinfo.com has an international focus. The site offers regular contributions from senior defense analysts, in addition to information provided by the SLDinfo staff under the form of news briefs, articles, and special reports, as well as commented videos and briefings. The White Paper series offers an opportunity for the defense industrial community to provide thought leaderships as well.