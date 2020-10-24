Experts Say Walking Is Easy, Inexpensive Way for Everyone to Improve Their Health

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2020 --Looking to improve overall health and well-being? Have a half-hour to spare? There are many health benefits of a 30-minute daily walk. In fact according to experts from Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, it is one of the cheapest and most effective ways to improve overall health.



"Walking, or any exercise, that gets people off the couch and moving is great," said Amy Bleak, a nurse practitioner for Intermountain Healthcare. "Between 30-60 minutes of brisk walking every day is good for overall health."



Walking is good for every single body. Walking is also healthy for all the body's parts. Take strides toward better health and get walking today. "Any 'body' can do it," Bleak said.



Walk for a healthy heart: According to the American Heart Association, walking is just as useful to the heart as running. Walking regularly can contribute to avoiding heart-related issues such as stroke and heart attack. "Walking is good for the heart," said Bleak. "Walking improves circulation, stabilizes blood pressure, reduces cholesterol, and can reduce the risk for edema and blood clots."



Walk for a healthy weight: Regular exercise such as walking 10,000 or more steps a day will lead to weight loss. Walking can help burn fat and strengthen muscle in a low impact way. "People tend to think they need a huge cardio work-out to lose weight," Bleak said. "You can actually lose weight by walking briskly on a regular, daily basis."



Walk for a healthy colon and kidneys: Walking, or any regular exercise, is also good for the kidneys as it lowers the risk for diabetes. Walking also helps prevent flatulence and constipation by keeping the gut moving — literally.



Walk for healthy bones, joints, and spine: Relieve stiffness by keeping active and remember that use strengthens bones and joints and well as muscles. Walking is a low impact activity that can strengthen posture and help ease the discomfort of back pain.



Walk for a healthy brain and mood: "Getting out in the fresh air to go for a walk not only gives you plenty of vitamin D," said Bleak, "it is also sure to improve mental wellness. Walking helps people relieve stress and think well and be well."



Walk for a healthy night's sleep: Bleak said to walk early enough in the evening that you can be ready to sleep with the time comes. Extra exercise will help to tire you out and make you ready for a good nights rest.



The benefits are numerous, and every body can walk because it doesn't take expensive equipment, a gym membership, or special training. Just get out there.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see Intermountain Healthcare or the Intermountain Healthcare Blog.