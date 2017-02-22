Experts Speak: Will Trump "Trump" the Progress in Digital Health

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2017 --There's lots of speculation about what will happen to healthcare innovation and technology under the new Trump administration.



How will the repeal of the ACA impact healthcare technology? What is the future of innovation in and around value-based care delivery?



A panel of healthcare technology experts met in San Francisco to explore how the recent change in administration might impact the industry.



The fireside chat, produced by patent-pending HIPAA-compliant email provider, Paubox, and hosted at incubator 500 Startups, gathered some of the best in healthcare tech thought leadership, including:



- Geoffrey Clapp, health technology expert and Paubox adviser

- Rebecca Woodcock, entrepreneur in residence, 500 Startups and head of digital health track

- Noah Lewis, Managing Director, GE Ventures

- Lan Anh Nguyen, CEO, ManageUP PRM



The discussion was insightful as seen in this short clip, and from these notable remarks:



"We thought it would be a pivotal time to get a lay of the land, social leadership positions, on where digital health is heading under a new presidency." - Hoala Greevy, CEO, Paubox.



"It's a world of opportunity for you as entrepreneurs…as an entrepreneur, problems didn't change this month because an executive order got changed." - Geoffrey Clapp, health technology expert and Paubox adviser.



"We could all use more efficiencies in the healthcare system, and technologies are out there." - Lan Anh Nguyen, CEO, ManageUP PRM



"The march towards value based care will continue. It presents opportunity." - Noah Lewis, Managing Director, GE Ventures



"As a healthcare system, we're not focused on prevention yet." - Rebecca Woodcock, entrepreneur in residence, 500 Startups and head of digital health track



