Experts Suggest Vitamin D to Boost Health This Winter

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2021 --Vitamin D plays a role in boosting immunity. Yet an Intermountain Healthcare study found many Utah adults have low vitamin D levels, Intermountain registered dietitian nutritionist Katie McDonald said.



In a study of over 41,000 Utah adults between 35 and 75 years old, Intermountain Healthcare found that about 60 percent had low vitamin D levels, and as many as 20 percent were very deficient in Vitamin D.



People with high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity, among other health issues, were more likely to have vitamin D deficiency.



Vitamin D can be manufactured in the skin with frequent, direct exposure to 20 minutes of midday sun, but that's hard to come by from November to March in Utah.



"Eating vitamin D-rich and fortified foods will help keep vitamin D levels up to boost health and wellbeing in the winter months," McDonald said.



McDonald recommends trying the following foods to get the recommended 600 international units of vitamin D for people ages 1-70 years, or 800 international units for people over 70 years old:



Fatty fish such as trout, salmon or mackerel, beef liver, egg yolks, and ultraviolet-exposed mushrooms are among the few natural food sources containing vitamin D.



Milk, some orange juices, and some cereals are vitamin-D fortified. However, one serving of these fortified foods provides about one-third of the recommended daily value, so people need at least 3 servings of these each day.



"If you are concerned about vitamin D deficiency, speak to your health care provider about your risk factors," McDonald said. "However, eating a healthy diet that includes rich sources of vitamin D is always a good idea. If your dietary sources of vitamin D are limited or you have factors that put you at risk for vitamin D deficiency, a vitamin D supplement is an alternative to discuss with your health care provider."



