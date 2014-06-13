Experts to Focus on Latest Go-to-Market Trends in HR Technology at Influence HR Conference

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2014 --RO|Innovation, the pioneer in activating the voice of the customer in B2B sales and marketing cycles, announced today that Jim Mooney, CEO of RO|Innovation, has been selected to participate as part of a distinguished panel of sales and marketing experts at the third Influence HR conference on Thursday, June 5 at Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, California. Influence HR is the only conference focused on sales and marketing in Human Capital Management (HCM), gathering some of the most influential thought leaders in the HR and enterprise software space to provide actionable marketing insights for attendees.



The panel discussion, titled “From References to Referrals to Raving Fans: How Technology Helps Build Better Customer Relationships,” will discuss ways sales and marketing technology is helping organizations foster better relationships with customers and prospects.



“Analyst reports and experience salespeople alike are proving in today’s B2B sales and marketing landscape, your strongest asset is not a brochure, product video or white paper. It’s the testimony of your happy customers,” said Jim Mooney, CEO of RO|Innovation. “Technology tools, like RO|ReferenceView, are allowing salespeople to leverage the right customer advocates at the right points in their sales cycle like never before, while giving marketing greater visibility and control over customer advocate usage and ROI.”



In addition to the panel, RO|Innovation is sponsoring a booth focused on giving CEOs, CMOs, Sales VPs and other customer-facing executives access to advice, tools and content on how to engage, market to, and sell to the HR buyer.



About RO|Innovation

RO|Innovation is the expert at enabling a company’s best assets – happy customers. RO|Innovation provides voice of the customer-driven business applications that empower companies to market and sell more intelligently. Inspired by today’s B2B sales environment, RO|Innovation brings customer advocacy front-and-center through intuitive, easy-to-use, yet highly configurable cloud-based sales and marketing software solutions.



Learn more at http://www.roinnovation.com/. For more information regarding the Influence HR Conference visit http://influencehr.com.



Media Contact:



Nichole Auston

888-731-4002

nauston@roinnovation.com