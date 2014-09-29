Explaining the Advantage of Verified and Exclusive PPC and SEO Leads, How Buy SEO Leads Helps Agencies Achieve Greater Success and Conversions

Radnor, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2014 --Buy SEO Leads (http://www.buyseoleads.com) is a premier lead generation marketing firm that uses a proven strategy to attract qualified, vetted, verified, active and nurtured SEO leads. Through a hybrid process of generating and vetting each entity, Buy SEO Leads excels in offering exclusive leads to buyers at a fraction of what other firms would charge. This process includes an in-depth understanding of Search Engine Optimization and Pay Per Click Marketing. Buy SEO Leads believes in creating the most-profitable form of matchmaking for all parties. Through paid search, marketers can leverage Google toward providing instant brand visibility for their clients. By connecting the right client to the right agency, a successful campaign can yield positive returns and revenue for all parties involved.



Instant Visibility

The true success of a PPC Campaign lies in the ability to find the true potential of the client and channel it through the most capable hands. As an advertising medium, pay per click is growing in cost-effectiveness and as a solution for quicker results. As a successful SEO Marketing Firm with decades of experience, Buy SEO Leads brings an understanding that goes beyond the bids and the ad spend, delving into the evolving science behind customer behavior and building brand influence. It’s because of this understanding that they excel in providing superior leads with high closing ratios and high potential for conversion success. As search becomes more accessible, so does the opportunity to succeed.



Verified PPC leads from Buy SEO Leads offers the following advantages:



-Potential clients that have expressed a desire to sign.

-An understanding of the potential client’s conversion potential.

-Exclusive industry-specific leads.



"Our SEO Agency partners are reporting excellent success with the conversion of these small to medium size businesses looking for SEO Help. " -- Joe Reingold, Sales Manager BuySEOLeads.com



Making a Real (Search) Impression

When observing the conversion rate of a PPC campaign, marketers can make adjustments where they fit. Buy SEO Leads understands these factors with decades of experience dealing with the medium of paid search. Sometimes something as simple as an image on a landing page, the addition of a catchy introduction paragraph or a nifty infographic within the body of content can boost the performance, engagement, and conversions of the page. Not to mention, in some cases the correct ad can get one conversion with more revenue than the previous 6. Average conversion rates for PPC vary greatly by the industry as well as the medium. Some industries may have conversion rates well-below 1% with significantly greater profits than those with a 5% rate. Many times, a $20 ad targeting an extremely niche audience can generate a conversion well into the $10,000’s—returns that yield real results for agencies and clients alike.



Buy SEO Leads works to find the best synergy for the best returns to all parties. With BuySEOLeads, SEO Marketers have a fresh new business model through verified and exclusive leads. For more information and inquiries on purchasing these exclusive SEO leads, please visit http://www.buyseoleads.com or call 800-262-5023 (EXT: 718) at any time.



About Buy SEO Leads

Buy SEO Leads is a boutique SEO agency that offers quadruple-vetted, verified, clean, nurtured and ready-to-go, in-house SEO leads for sale. The company has realized explosive growth in recent years and now has too many leads to handle. Offering the best SEO leads for sale from attorneys, landscapers, nonprofits, plumbers, health clubs, long term care providers – and a grab bag full of internet marketing related leads; leads that almost always convert into an up-sell of web design leads, reputation management leads and PPC leads.



Press Contact:

SEO Brand Marketing,

150 North Radnor Chester Road,

Suite F-200 Radnor, PA 19087

Tel: 800-262-5023 x 718 (ANYTIME)

Email: joe@buyseoleads.com