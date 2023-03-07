Explore All That Continuum in South Beach Has to Offer

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2023 --The Continuum in South Beach is one of Miami Beach's finest luxury residences. It is made up of two resort-style structures, Continuum South Tower and Continuum North Tower, with a total of 318 and 203 units, respectively, and is located right next to all the best activities in South Beach.



Regarding the Continuum's amenities, residents will have a wealth of options. There are two pools, which are ideal for cooling down during the hot months. There are three tennis courts and a four-story fitness center and spa for those who enjoy being active. Residents can dine at the outdoor restaurant and participate in fitness programs, among other amenities.



In addition to being one of the most desirable and premium areas to live on Miami Beach's barrier island, residents of Continuum may walk to South Beach's sands. Residents have access to a 1,000-foot stretch of pristine white sand beach that is fully catered by an exclusive beach club that provides chairs, towels, and cabanas.



For additional information about Continuum amenities and features, please visit continuuminsouthbeach.com.



