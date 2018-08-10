Explore Local Businesses and Events Like Never Before with the Gongago App

Laguna Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2018 --Gongago, the revolutionary business directory that allows users to find the best local deals in their area, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to develop a mobile app.



Gongago provides a platform that allows users to discover local businesses, and local business to connect with their customers- all for free. Businesses can offer deals and promotions that locals are looking for and establish relationships with them to help build their business; and unlike most online business directories, provides this all at no cost. Established in 2015, Gongago is hoping to expand their presence this year by launching an all new mobile app, so users can access deals instantly and on-the-go.



"We want to develop a mobile web app for Gongago to help bring deals, events, and news for local communities and online businesses to more mobile users and streamline the website for a better customer experience," says James Lyon, founder and CEO, on the inspiration behind the project.



Gongago is also uniquely positioned in the market as it also provides information on local events and a forum so locals can connect with other community members. Users can also read and post reviews on businesses. With the onset of big box and online retailers, small-mid sized local businesses are looking for ways to advertise and compete while connecting with locals without breaking the bank, and Gongago provides that.



"Gongago gives local businesses a platform to advertise their business at no cost to them. Furthermore, they can offer deals to customers to help build interest at no extra cost," adds Lyon. "Other similar sites charge large fees to list their business and promote deals or connect with customers. With Gongago local businesses have the option to list for free at all times. Businesses can also become featured to gain more visibility for a low yearly price."



By providing a quality, all-in-one experience for businesses and customers alike, Gongago is a platform that helps users discover the best shops, restaurants, attractions, events and more. Life is all about choices, and Gongago lets users discover new adventures in their city like never before.



Gongago is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2nqfgYZ.



About Gongago

Gongago, established in 2015, is an online business directory and local community hub that showcases deals from local and online businesses, local events, and more!



For more information on Gongago please visit https://www.gongago.com.