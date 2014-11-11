Explore Nepal and Its Spectacular Beauty with Compass India Holidays Pvt Ltd

New Delhi, Delhi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2014 --Wedged between the two titans India and China, Nepal is a relatively small country with geographic icons, breathtaking mountain landscape and myriad treasures. With its ancient culture and the mighty Himalayas as a backdrop, this birth place of Lord Buddha has truly earned the title as the roof of the world.



It comes as no surprise that Nepal has been voted as travellers' first choice in Asia for upcoming destinations and third choice globally. This enchanting land has always promised an exhilarating experience for all adventure lovers and legions of trekkers and spiritual seekers are drawn to the Himalaya’s most iconic and rugged trails of the world’s highest mountain ,the colossal Mount Everest.



In an elaborate Tete-a-tete, the Spokesperson of Compass India Holidays elucidated that there are diverse options for the non –trekkers or those who prefer to see a different facet of Nepal on a gentler pace. He further elaborated that the itinerary of all the tours as well as the India with Nepal tour is completely focused and specially designed according to the personal style ,pace and interests of the clients ensuring security, comfort and luxury at all times.



A sample itinerary of 15 days that begins in India ,for instance could include a captivating and invigorating tour of the bustling bazaars of Old Delhi,admiring the Red Fort, a red stone wonder which truly exemplifies the prowess of the Mughal architects, continuing on route to visit the India Gate and the Qutub Minar.



No tour of North India would be complete without a visit to the royal cities of Jaipur, Udaipur and the spectacular white marble marvel, the awe-inspiring Taj Mahal, further moving on to the UNESCO world heritage site Khajuraho to witness the exquisitely carved temples with its distinctive sculptures.



The tour then ventures to the exotic Nepalese capital of Kathmandu exploring its buzzing streets ,strolling through the famous temple-lined medieval city squares of Bhaktapur and Patan.From there moving on to Pokhara valley, the “Jewel of the mid-west” beneath the soaring snow-capped peaks and picturesque monasteries, soaking in the rural beauty around the villages and hiking through the wilderness of Chitwan National park tracking the endangered one –horned rhinoceros with the journey finally culminating with a view of the majestic Sagarmatha – or the Mount Everest leaving everyone mesmerized and asking for more.



Discover some of the most magnificent scenic routes, ancient shrines, fascinating historical sites, forts, grandiose palaces, vibrant colorful bazaars, and the legend of eternal love Taj Mahal with a tailor made India Nepal Tour package by Compass India Holidays Pvt Ltd.



“Once you have travelled the voyage never ends the mind can never truly break away from the journey” And this India –Nepal tour promises to leave unbeatable memories and experiences that truly rejuvenate the mind body and soul.



About Compass India Holidays

Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. is a complete Luxury travel Management Company in the Indian subcontinent with global presence created for the discerning travellers who expect the highest level of luxury, service and attention to detail. Experience the India-Nepal tour and many such suggested itineraries which are tailor-made and specially crafted to suit your unique needs.