Explore Our New and Improved Web Interface for Syncrify 5.4!

Millstone, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2022 --Introducing Syncrify 5.4

Millstone, NJ - Synametrics Technologies, Inc., a New Jersey-based solutions provider for IT professionals and computer systems developers, has released a major update of Syncrify Version 5.4.



Synametrics Technologies is now introducing an upgraded tool for backing up, synchronizing, and restoring important documents. Syncrify Version 5.4 introduces a variety of new features along with alterations to the web interface to provide for a greater user experience.



Introducing our completely re-designed web-based interface for Syncrify Client. The new and improved interface not only looks great, but greatly improves the user experience during set up and usage. Increase your security with the addition of Two-Factor Authentication for Syncrify Server. The web-based interface will allow the user the ability to access the interface from other machines as well as the ability to have a GUI interface on Linux machines that do not have X-Windows installed previously.



For more details, please visit https://web.synametrics.com/Syncrify.htm



All features included in this update are listed below:



- New and Improved web-based Syncrify Client interface



- Enhanced Interface for Syncrify Server that displays graphs for disk usage for every user and their profiles.



- Ability to access the interface from other machines (turned off by default)



- Ability to have a GUI interface on Linux machines that do not have X-Windows installed.



- Two-Factor Authentication for Syncrify Server



- Enhanced logging during backup on Syncrify Client, which now includes a Job #



Syncrify is a private-cloud backup software allowing multiple customer machines to backup folders/files to a central repository within its own enterprise. The comprehensive, multi-platform data protection solution provides 100% security and allows customers to access their files from anywhere at any time. Syncrify also offers across-the-board folder synchronization and an incremental backup feature that intelligently recognizes small changes to larger projects, thereby making backup jobs run faster and more smoothly. Syncrify's multi-tier backup software has the ability to transfer a modified part within a file, called a delta.



Geared toward a multi-user environment, Syncrify is well suited for situations where source and destination are far apart, like across the Internet. This program allows for files to be accessed from anywhere at any time using a web browser. Syncrify's backup repository also allows for users to not only backup their data but also share files among colleagues while avoiding any third-party interruption.



There are several benefits to choosing Syncrify as your backup solution:



- Most backup products are single-tier. Syncrify breaks that mold by offering a Multi-Tier backup alternative option.



- Block level copy with rsync allows only the changes to a file to be updated as opposed to creating a new copy.



- Create snapshots of backed up data to public clouds, such as Amazon S3, Google Storage or Microsoft Azure.



- Syncrify uses smart-compression. Smart compression compresses data before sending them over the network.



- Syncrify's Two-Way Sync allows for file synchronization in both directions. Synchronize one or more folders on multiple machines.



- Syncrify uses strong AES encryption to protect files.



For more information about this update and the complete version history for Syncrify, please visit

https://web.synametrics.com/SyncrifyVersionHistory.htm