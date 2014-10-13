Explore Rajasthan During the Festival of Colors with Compass India Holidays

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --Compass India Holidays brings a bonanza for its travellers during the eve of color festival. The company has introduced a new package known as Holi festival with Rajasthan. India is a country which is known for its cultural heritance. The best way to experience this is through fairs and festivals where you get to explore the rich traditions of India.



Now you can beautifully avail the opportunity to explore the rich heritance of the country by opting for the Holi Festival tour 2015 which is being offered by compass India holidays. Holi is a festival of colors which is celebrated in the month of March and is one of the important festivals of the country. This festival marks the onset of the spring season in the country. The festival of colors starts with a holika bonfire on the night before holi and next day is celebrated with the carnival of colors. The best place to experience this festival is the Pink city of the country, Jaipur.



While talking about this new package, one of the spokesmen of compass India Holidays briefed us on the new Bonanza for the travellers. They told us that holi festival with Rajasthan is one of the best way to explore rich Indian Traditions and they even told us that this colorful trip would begin from the capital city Delhi which has multi-faceted history in the country which is followed by the visit to the desert state of India, Rajasthan where travellers would explore rich, exotic and beautiful cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur.



Travellers would also visit Agra the city of eternal love towards the end of the trip without which a tour to India would be incomplete.



They even told us how enthusiast would be celebrating the festival of colors. They told us that travellers would be taken to Old Haveli where they would enjoy the carnival of colors. The enthusiast would enjoy in totally traditional way as it is celebrated. They would be celebrating with “gulaal” and other vibrant colors.



Compass India Holidays plans Holi 2015 with Rajasthan for all its travellers to experience colorful India.



About Compass India Holidays

Compass India Holidays is a complete Inbound tour management company. As one of the pioneer travel consultants in the country they provide a complete range of travel solutions for its enthusiastic travellers. Since the inception, the company is climbing the stairs of success with its innovative ideas to make an unforgettable experience for travellers. Compass India Holidays is renowned even at global stage spreading its wings in various cities abroad. Compass India Holidays believes in mutual and long term association with its travellers to make trips a cake walk for them.