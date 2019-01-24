Explore Retirement Living Helps Boost Lancaster's Restaurant Scene to Retirees

Manheim, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2019 --Explore Retirement Living, a collaborative effort of 18 continuing care and Life Plan retirement communities located in and around Lancaster County, Pa., and dedicated to advancing the local region as a fantastic place to retire, has recently begun promoting the burgeoning Lancaster restaurant scene to seniors.



Lancaster City and its surrounding towns have been building a serious restaurant scene to rival much larger metropolitan regions, but this restaurant revolution has been somewhat quiet and under-the-radar – until now. Explore Retirement Living hopes to draw new diners from outside the local region to see what they've been missing, and perhaps decide to relocate to the area in retirement.



According to a new blog post on ERL's website, "unless you're a local, you may not have realized just how many great new eateries have opened in the last decade. Here at the end of the 2010s, you can now find everything from authentic tacos and Thai cuisine to wine bars and Southern-style barbeque. And while the scene has expanded most rapidly in downtown Lancaster (a robust 79% growth trend since 2008), every section of Lancaster County has welcomed new dining establishments."



This is exciting news for adventurous diners who only know the Lancaster area as a destination for endless buffets and starchy Pennsylvania Dutch desserts like shoofly pie.



Connect with Explore Retirement Living on Facebook



About Explore Retirement Living

Offering a wide variety of tips and advice to prospective retirees and their families as they navigate the exploration process for the next stage of their lives, Explore Retirement Living promotes its participating retirement communities to a broad, receptive audience beyond the borders of Lancaster County, Pa. It also facilitates a well-attended, annual open house event each October, which will celebrate its ninth year in 2019. To learn more, visit https://www.exploreretirementliving.org/.