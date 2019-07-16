Explore Retirement Living Promotes Unique Jobs for Retirees in Lancaster County

Manheim, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2019 --Explore Retirement Living, a collaborative effort of 18 continuing care and Life Plan retirement communities located in and around Lancaster County, Pa., and dedicated to advancing the local region as a fantastic place to retire, has recently begun promoting "jobs you may not have considered" to retirees.



It's true that many people retiring today find that they actually miss working when they step back from their full-time jobs and careers. Luckily, Lancaster City and its surrounding towns offer many opportunities for part-time and flexibly scheduled work, thanks in part to the area's strong reputation as a tourist destination. Service industry jobs—and many more—abound in our vibrant and growing local area.



According to a new blog post on ERL's website, "working in retirement can be an enjoyable and fulfilling endeavor. And here in Lancaster County, there are many opportunities to keep busy while earning a nice little paycheck to go along with the effort." The post offers some specific job ideas to help seniors determine new occupational paths they may enjoy exploring—some of the roles are general in nature, like pet/house sitter and tax preparer, while others are unique based on the individual businesses that exist in Lancaster County today.



If you've found yourself a little bored in retirement, you'll want to check in with ERL for lots of great news and new ideas to enhance your life!



About Explore Retirement Living

Offering a wide variety of tips and advice to prospective retirees and their families as they navigate the exploration process for the next stage of their lives, Explore Retirement Living promotes its participating retirement communities to a broad, receptive audience beyond the borders of Lancaster County, Pa. It also facilitates a well-attended, annual open house event each October, which will celebrate its ninth year in 2019. To learn more, visit https://www.exploreretirementliving.org/.