Exploring a Holistic Journey of Transition and Transformation in the New Book, Beyond the Fog

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2016 --Like many immigrants Ray Ortiz arrived in the U.S. uncertain what his future would hold or where he would find a place in a new country. Despite these challenges he embraced the struggles and overcame the obstacles of assimilating into a new culture to make his dreams a reality.



Ray Ortiz moved from Puerto Rico to Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 18 with only fifty dollars, a piece of luggage, no family and no domain of the English language. After years of working and finding success he pursued his love of helping others by becoming a life coach, spiritual counselor and a writer. He specializes in supporting clients who are going through transitional growth and relationships with a holistic approach.



In his first book Ray shares life lessons from his journey of personal and spiritual experiences as well as techniques of how anyone can move beyond their individual limitations. "I take all life circumstances into a more holistic approach by showing how ego perception and belief shape our views about life. I offer clients a spiritual, non-denominational approach on how to move forward and challenge their current status quo." says Ray.



"Beyond the Fog" provides valuable information and real life experiences on how to move beyond our state of circumstances by first understanding our set of beliefs. By providing a blueprint to achieve that which we are focusing on, this book is intended to demonstrate how we have a tendency to fall into a state of confusion based on our set of beliefs and the power we give to our ego.



This book was published on January 1, 2016 and is available on Amazon, Audible Audiobooks, and iTunes. For more information visit TheEurekaEffect.info or contact Ray via phone or email.



About Ray Ortiz

Ray Ortiz is a certified Life Coach who specializes in personal transitional growth, relationships, and employee team building coaching. He has a private practice in Atlanta, Georgia. He works with a broad spectrum of clients.



In addition to being a professional Life Coach, he also is available to do presentations nationally and abroad to general audiences speaking on the topics of personal development, achievement, and fulfillment.



Contact:

Ray Ortiz

770-674-1784

rayortiz@theeurekaeffect.info