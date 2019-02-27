Exponential Growth for CME Lending Group Puts Them "On the Map" in Two More States

Chesterton, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --Creating a windstorm of opportunity for lending professionals and clients, CME Lending Group announces its expansion. CME is currently licensed in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan with branch offices in Chesterton, Valparaiso, and Merrillville, Indiana as well as Frankfort, Illinois and New Buffalo, Michigan. Having started with two owners and only two employees, CME Lending Group now enjoys the success of 35 team members and the addition of top producing executive, Chad Talpas.



Talpas comes to CME from one of Franklin American Mortgage companies. Franklin American Mortgage is a $5 billion company recently acquired by Citizens Bank. Talpas will lead CME's expansion in the Indianapolis market. Under his leadership, CME is set to open two new offices by the end of March.



James Metcalf, CFO and Co-founder of CME Lending Group, said of the ongoing growth of his company, "It's no secret that we're continually on the lookout for talented mortgage professionals to join our team. CME was recently granted licensing in the states of Tennessee and Florida, and we are actively looking for the right talent to head its expansion there as well. With steady growth since 2015 when we founded the company, our sales are up over 500% so, we're proud of the work we've been able to accomplish in the mortgage lending space."



Named in 2018 as the Top Mortgage Banker in Indiana by the largest wholesale mortgage company in the U.S., United Wholesale Mortgage, the company is no stranger to increasing growth and accolades. Getting used to distinction, in 2017 CME became Franklin American Mortgage's Top Mortgage Banker in Indiana as well. Now, CME has begun to tally the awards of their employees. Currently, the company has five team members in the state of Indiana that have received the Top 20 Loan Officer Award by United Wholesale Mortgage.



But is the company's impressive expansion any wonder? Its two founding partners were both members of the Chicago Board of Trade and have brought extensive experience to the endeavor. Since 2001, the company's CFO traded and brokered interest rate futures for nearly 15-years before co-founding CME. Quite adept at the trade himself, COO and co-founder, Daniel Fowler used the insight he procured from his eight-year stay at the Exchange while he started his own mortgage company. That company then provided clients with superior service for almost two decades.



Dedicated to supplying a personalized experience for their clients, CME Lending Group customizes loan products to fit most any situation. Dealing predominately with residential home financing, they specialize in Conventional, FHA, JUMBO, USDA, and VA financing.



For employment opportunities, please inquire at http://www.cmelending.com.



About Chicago Mortgage Exchange (CME) Lending Group

CME Lending Group is a mortgage lending company that serves Indiana residents. The company was co-founded in 2015 by longtime Chesterton residents, James Metcalf and Daniel Fowler. Both mortgage professionals bring extensive experience in the field of finance.



