Export Flag-Raising Event at Balco, Inc.

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --Balco, Inc., a Wichita-based manufacturer of high performance construction products, will celebrate its President's "E" Award for Exports with a flag-raising ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, June 27.



The ceremony will take place at the company headquarters at 2626 S Sheridan St., and will include comments from company officials and various dignitaries. The ceremony will conclude with the raising of the president's "E" award flag issued to Balco by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.



The President's "E" Award for Exports was announced last month, recognizing American companies for four consecutive years of increased exports and their contribution to economic expansion and job creation. It is the highest recognition any U.S. company may receive for exports.



For more info, see the attached news release from May 16.



About Balco, Inc.

Founded in 1957, Balco, Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of architectural products. In 2015, Balco joined forces with five other Capital Southwest Corporation portfolio companies to form CSW Industrials, a separate publicly traded company. CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and deep domain expertise across three segments: industrial products; coatings, sealants and adhesives; and specialty chemicals.



For more information about Balco, visit balcousa.com.