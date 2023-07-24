Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2023 --Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes is thrilled to announce the launch of their brand new website, designed to provide an enhanced user experience and showcase their extensive range of window treatment solutions. The website features a sleek and modern design that reflects their commitment to innovation and style. With improved navigation and a user-friendly interface, visitors can easily explore their product offerings, schedule design consultations, and learn more about their company.



In addition, their website features a blog section where they share expert tips, design inspiration, and industry trends. By providing valuable content, they aim to assist their audience in making informed decisions and staying up to date with the latest advancements in window treatments.



We invite you to visit their new website at expressblindsknox.com and experience seamless browsing as you explore their stunning window treatment options.



Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes is an award-winning window treatment company dedicated to providing superior window coverings and exceptional customer service. With a passion for creating stunning and practical window solutions, their founder, Darla, established the company to combine fashion and function seamlessly. Backed by extensive product knowledge, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering enthusiasm, Darla has gained recognition from peers and the industry.



The company believes in empowering its clients to make informed decisions that reflect their personal style. That's why they offer complimentary in-home design consultations. Their dedicated team is committed to educating their clients about the various window treatment options available, ensuring they find the perfect solution for their homes or businesses.





"Through our new website, clients can access detailed product information, including specifications and features. They can also explore inspiring visual galleries featuring stunning images of our window treatments in various settings, helping them envision how the products will look in their own homes or business." - Darla Zorn



"We are excited to collaborate with Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes on their new website," expressed Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "Through our partnership, we aim to elevate the online presence of Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes and provide their customers with an outstanding digital experience. The website not only showcases their extensive range of window coverings but also highlights Darla's passion and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. We are proud to support their journey and anticipate great success as they continue to serve their customers with excellence."