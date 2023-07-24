Express Blinds, Shutters, Shades, & Drapes

Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes Is Ready to Outrank the Competition with New Website

 

Knoxville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2023 --Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes is thrilled to announce the launch of their brand new website, designed to provide an enhanced user experience and showcase their extensive range of window treatment solutions. The website features a sleek and modern design that reflects their commitment to innovation and style. With improved navigation and a user-friendly interface, visitors can easily explore their product offerings, schedule design consultations, and learn more about their company.

In addition, their website features a blog section where they share expert tips, design inspiration, and industry trends. By providing valuable content, they aim to assist their audience in making informed decisions and staying up to date with the latest advancements in window treatments.

We invite you to visit their new website at expressblindsknox.com and experience seamless browsing as you explore their stunning window treatment options.

Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes is an award-winning window treatment company dedicated to providing superior window coverings and exceptional customer service. With a passion for creating stunning and practical window solutions, their founder, Darla, established the company to combine fashion and function seamlessly. Backed by extensive product knowledge, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering enthusiasm, Darla has gained recognition from peers and the industry.

The company believes in empowering its clients to make informed decisions that reflect their personal style. That's why they offer complimentary in-home design consultations. Their dedicated team is committed to educating their clients about the various window treatment options available, ensuring they find the perfect solution for their homes or businesses.

"Through our new website, clients can access detailed product information, including specifications and features. They can also explore inspiring visual galleries featuring stunning images of our window treatments in various settings, helping them envision how the products will look in their own homes or business." - Darla Zorn


As they launch their new website, they aim to continue to empower their clients with the same knowledge and inspiration as their loyal clients in Knoxville, TN.

Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes Teams Up With Window Treatment Marketing Pros To Drive Innovation in the Window Treatment Industry

To ensure that their company stands out in the digital landscape and reaches a wider audience, they have partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros. As a leading digital marketing agency based in Arnold, Missouri, they specialize in providing comprehensive digital marketing services exclusively to window treatment and awning companies across the country.

Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes' website has undergone a remarkable transformation thanks to the invaluable partnership with WTMP. The team's dedication and expertise have paved the way for months of meticulous planning, design, and development, resulting in a website that truly reflects the exceptional guidance and vision provided by Window Treatment Marketing Pros. Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes and their customers can now proudly embrace a website that embodies their brand identity.


"We are excited to collaborate with Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes on their new website," expressed Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "Through our partnership, we aim to elevate the online presence of Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes and provide their customers with an outstanding digital experience. The website not only showcases their extensive range of window coverings but also highlights Darla's passion and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. We are proud to support their journey and anticipate great success as they continue to serve their customers with excellence."


About Express Blinds, Shades, Shutters, & Drapes
Express Blinds Shutters Shades & Drapes is proud to be an award-winning window treatment company, offering superior products and exceptional customer experiences. Their commitment to educating clients, providing a wide range of design options, and staying at the forefront of industry trends sets them apart.

https://expressblindsknox.com/
1043 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 730-4880

About Window Treatments Marketing Pros
Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in providing comprehensive online marketing solutions for window treatment and awning companies. Through targeted strategies and industry expertise, WTMP helps businesses enhance their online presence, generate quality leads, and achieve sustainable growth in the competitive digital landscape.

https://wtmarketingpros.com/
152 Hinrichs Ln, Arnold, MO 63010
(314) 470-1180

