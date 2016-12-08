Express Image Partners with Micello to Debut a New Wayfinding Experience for Shopping Malls

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2016 --Micello, the leading global provider of indoor maps is excited to announce a partnership and integration with Express Image, an all-inclusive interactive digital solutions and print provider located in St. Paul, MN.



With this partnership, Micello indoor maps are integrated into Express Image's interactive kiosks to provide an innovative wayfinding experience. When a guest approaches the interactive wayfinding kiosks they are greeted with a vibrant, eye-catching tool that allows them to receive the customized assistance they need within as little as 10-20 seconds. Using Micello indoor maps, the 2-D wayfinding provides an eagle view with stacked multi-floor destination, travel times and route directions. The solution provides the power to instantly share and visualize the data on your smartphone through the text-to-phone feature which further engages customers and allows them to interact with mall guest services.



"We are pleased to be working with Micello. Their detailed and accurate indoor maps allow us to build a dynamic wayfinding solution to provide an interactive and richer experience to guests." said Jeff Sarenpa, President of Express Image. "We are driven by a passion to make business and consumer information live, visually interesting, easy to use and understand through our digital solutions; accurate indoor maps are a key ingredient to help us accomplish our mission."



"We are excited to welcome Express Image to our growing Marketplace and offer interactive wayfinding solutions at malls and other venues to improve the shopping experience." said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Micello. "We recently launched together at one of the largest malls in the country and are excited to take our combined solution to more venues around the world."



Venue owners can contact Micello to learn more.



For more information on the combined Micello and Express Image, please visit https://www.micello.com/marketplace/express-image



About Express Image

Express Image is an all-inclusive interactive digital solutions and print provider located in St. Paul, MN. Express Image delivers immersive experiences through digital and print place-based media solutions to worldwide brands through a variety of industries, such as entertainment, retail, travel, financial services, healthcare, technology, education and automotive. Our client service, creative, development, digital and print teams collaborate with our clients from visualization, deployment to delight through our Express Image Proven Process.



To learn more visit http://info.expressimage.com/press-release



About Micello, Inc.

Micello is a worldwide leader providing indoor maps and navigation data. Micello's products include a global maps database, developer platform and SDKs, and a marketplace of integrated solutions. In the last few years, Micello has generated indoor maps for over 25,000 venues around the world. Micello is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with operating offices in Ahmedabad, India and Tokyo, Japan.



To learn more about Micello, please visit http://www.micello.com.



