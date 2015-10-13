San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --Elanex, Inc., a leader in language translation services and technologies, today announces new features and updates for expressIt, their 24/7 self-serve high-quality professional translation service. expressIt provides all the depth, nuance, and quality of the world's best human translators, delivered with unprecedented speed from their powerful automation technology.



expressIt now natively supports a broader variety of file formats. Users can upload a PDF document and expressIt technology will determine if it is machine readable, or use advanced OCR technology to convert the scanned document into Word. This all happens automatically, providing a seamless price quote and delivery options experience. expressIt also accepts .resx files, ideal for Agile developers needing to keep their Sprints on schedule. In addition to standard Office file formats (.docx, .xlsx, .pptx), expressIt also accepts legacy Office format documents. For users with .indd or any of hundreds of other file formats, expressIt will automatically route the request to Elanex's global professional services team for a prompt, personal response.



Responding to demand from customers around the globe, expressIt also provides a number of currency options for credit card payment. In addition to USD, now YEN, GBP, EUR, AUD, and CAD are available to match budgeting requirements and avoid F/X charges. Corporate users can continue to receive monthly billing in a variety of currencies.



Other new features include ability to upload support documentation, such as existing glossaries, style guides, or even screen shots. Special delivery instructions, such as sending to multiple recipients, can also be specified. Elanex corporate clients can select and include their specific glossaries and style guides already stored in the Elanex system.



With expressIt, users can order high-quality professional translation online in minutes – just upload the documents and instantly receive a quote with delivery options. The documents will be professionally translated faster than expected for less than thought possible without phone calls or waiting for emails. Try it at expressItnow.com!



About Elanex

Elanex is the world leader in fast, accurate, and easy translation. The largest international companies rely upon our professionally managed service to confidently communicate multi-language content to their customers around the world. Our technology-enabled process is proven for the most demanding and time-sensitive needs of our high technology/IT, finance, manufacturing, legal/M&A, energy, and consumer retail clients. In any language, any format, anywhere, anytime - Elanex delivers. https://www.elanex.com



expressIt is available 24/7 at https://expressitnow.com. Ordering is simple and fast, with pricing and timing clearly shown before purchase. Additionally it's very easy to try out. expressIt translates Microsoft® Office® documents, as well as HTML, PDF, .RESX and many other formats, in over 100 language combinations and 100 subject areas.