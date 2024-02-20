Exquisite Vispring Diamond Majesty Mattress Now Available at Brickell Mattress

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2024 --The majority of mattress brands adopt standardized construction, but Vispring's new Diamond Majesty mattress breaks from convention. Adorned with 3996 dynamically responsive, hand-nested calico pocket springs in a king size, it presents a melodious blend of comfort grades – soft, medium, firm, and extra firm – to perfectly tailor to your individual comfort needs.



However, the allure of the Diamond Majesty does not stop there. The meticulous hand-filled upholstery of this luxury mattress is packed with a wide array of some of the world's most splendid natural materials. Softest British wool, hand-opened Austrian Moosburger® horsetail, a luscious fusion of Shetland wool with cashmere and silk, bamboo, and extravagant Royal Alpaca Fleece wool are skillfully layered to deliver the ultimate plush melancholy. Additionally, it is expertly finished in quality ticking, Shetland fleece wool, and organic cotton to ensure an ideal sleep environment.



Building on their exceptional craftsmanship standards, the borders of the Diamond Majesty are assiduously upholstered with coir and wool, and elegantly wrapped in luxurious British merino wool. The six rows of hand side-stitching underscore the artisanal refinement that goes into every single Diamond Majesty luxury mattress.



As the Dutchess savors her throne, the Diamond Majesty perfectly pairs with the grandeur of the President Divan. With its solid beech frame and two layers of pocket springs providing excellent support and the luxurious blend of long-strand horsehair, British fleece wool, and cotton hovering you into a soothing snooze.



Experience the masterwork of Vispring's Diamond Majesty exclusively at Brickell Mattress. Perched proudly on their showroom floor, the Vispring Diamond Majesty invites you to nestle into its opulent comfort and explore the unmatched richness the world of fine bedding has to offer. Only at Brickell Mattress. For more information or an exclusive showing, please call 305-326-4000 or visit brickellmattress.com.



About Brickell Mattress

Brickell Mattress is devoted to providing the best bed and luxury mattress shopping experience for their customers. With years of experience in the industry and the highest levels of training, Brickell Mattress offers comprehensive information on the science of sleep and mattresses from acclaimed brands such as Vispring, Hästens, and Carpe Diem.