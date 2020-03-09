Extend the Life of a Rug with Professional Carpet Cleaning in Vancouver by Angelo's FabriClean

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2020 --All carpets get dirty over time. As a floor covering, carpets play a functional role and will be highly trafficked during their lifetime. While wear and tear is inevitable, the lifespan of a carpet can be significantly prolonged by investing in professional carpet cleaning services. For more, go to: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/carpet-cleaning



Most homeowners are diligent about vacuuming and stain removal, but most vacuums can't reach the deep down embedded fragments of debris, and that causes fibres to wear and fray. This is why scheduling a professional deep-level cleaning once or twice a year (depending on the traffic of the home) is recommended.



As professional carpet cleaners in Vancouver, the technicians at Angelo's FabriClean are fully trained and experienced in the proper techniques of cleaning, deodorizing, and protection of different types of carpets. The high-pressure steam-extraction equipment effectively reaches deep into the fibres of the carpet, working to loosen and extract the dirt and allergens harboured within.



For those concerned about the environment, the team at Angelo's FabriClean prioritize using only eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Only the most natural cleaning processes are used, and all cleaning solutions are highly effective, as well as non-toxic, which means they're safe for children and pets.



Proper carpet cleaning involves professional judgment in conjunction with the use of several different cleaning techniques. As Vancouver's premier carpet cleaning company, Angelo's FabriClean offers industry-leading cleaning protocols as well as additional services such as carpet deodorizers, disinfectants, and stain guarding protectants to ensure excellent results.



Through a holistic carpet cleaning process, Angelo's FabriClean can deliver the deep-cleaning services that will keep carpets and rugs looking vibrant and beautiful for years to come. The multi-pronged process includes:



- Vacuuming to remove surface accumulation of dirt, debris, and other materials

- Deodorizing to neutralize unpleasant aromas

- A comprehensive cleaning with emphasis on stain removal

- A holistic steam cleaning and thorough drying to remove allergens and prevent mould and mildew



Angelo's FabriClean specializes in rug and carpet cleaning, as well as upholstery cleaning, mattress cleaning, and commercial services. Best of all, the all-natural steam extraction is safe and quick-drying, which means life gets back to normal faster. Learn more about why Angelo's has remained a prominent name in Vancouver's carpet cleaning sector for over 25 years. Request a quote to get started today.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



