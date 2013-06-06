Extensive Range of Promotional Products Launched by Promo Source

Forest Lake, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2013 --Promo Source has launched an extensive range of promotional products available to help business stand out. Customized to a client’s needs, these include corporate gifts, promotional pencils, and promotional pens to name a few. The company supplies imprinted promotional merchandise that utilizes various methods of decoration including screen printing, pad printing, and embroidery. A company’s image is very important and that is why www.promosource.com.au is designed to introduce businesses to the decoration options available for each product.



Whether it is stylish corporate apparel so that the staff looks well-groomed or promotional products designed to increase logo awareness, promotional products are statistically proven to be very effective in producing results in the target market. Designed for convenience, Promo Source’s website aims to help clients create the maximum impact with the Promotional campaign. The company’s mission is not only about merely focusing on an immediate sale but also creating long term business relationships and effective marketing solutions to build customers loyalty with exceptional service.



Promo Source understands promotional needs and then research and source appropriate products from their suppliers in Australia and overseas. A corporation’s look is exceptionally significant and their web site is designed to present clients the decoration alternatives accessible for all products. Once clients select a product category from the left hand side main product list, the website displays individual product options after which they can receive a quote on this product by selecting select the appropriate quantity, decoration, colour, size, etc. A quote card is generated after the products are selected and once this is sent, they will receive a confirmation outlining the products for quoting.



About Promo Source

At Promosource we have a wide range of promotional items available to help your company stand out. We now have an extensive variety of goods that we can customize to your needs, company promotional gifts, promotional branded items, promo pen, pencils to name a few.