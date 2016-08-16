Extermination the Best Approach to Get Rid of Unwanted Guests

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --These small insects can be quite the pest especially because not only do the females lay many eggs, but when they hatch, they multiply very fast. They enter into homes unnoticed in numerous ways and it is almost impossible to detect them.



Initially, they will hide in mattresses, in sofa sets and places where they can easily get out at night to feed on blood. With time, they scatter all over the bedroom and spread to other places in the house. They are generally very active at night and will bite when the host is asleep. While the bites are not painful initially, they become itchy welts.



Signs of an infestation include bloodstains on bedding especially the pillows and bed sheets. Dark and rusted areas of bedbug droppings on the bedding, on clothes and on walls. In areas where bedbugs hide, there can be spots, egg shells or scraps of skin. There can also be a repulsive stench that is emitted by the bedbug's scent glands.



To get rid of bedbugs, hire bedbug exterminators who are experienced in dealing with the problem.



About Environmental Heat Solutions

The Environmental Heat Solutions exterminators have experience in bedbug biology and behavior, as well as the application of authorized pesticides. They also use the most innovative approaches in dealing with infestation such as heat treatment for bed bugs for the purposes of bedbug control. They have professional technicians who have been trained and have the experience to handle bedbug situations.



The advantage of working with professional bed bug extermination companies is that they'll help from pre-treatment to post-cleanup, and the professionals follow through with their services to make sure that the problem is effectively handled. The best approach to get rid of bedbugs is to hire an experienced bed bug exterminator, such as Environmental Heat Solutions.



For more information, visit their website at www.greenbedbugsolutions.com.