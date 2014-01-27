San Mateo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2014 --The global external beam radiation therapy devices market was worth $3,308.6 million in 2012 and is expected to reach $4,304.9 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2013 to 2017.



External beam radiotherapy market is primarily driven by electron emitting high energy linear accelerators, followed by compact advanced radiotherapy systems and proton therapy systems. In comprehensive compact advanced radiotherapy market, Gamma Knife holds the major share presently compared to CyberKnife and TomoTherapy devices. As accuracy is the main concern for the intracranial treatment to protect sensitive neighbouring tissues, Gamma Knife was always the first choice of the physician for its huge popularity. Proton machine market is highly dominated by huge cyclotron machines. The rest of the market is occupied by synchrotron machines. Comprehensiveness of entire cyclotron system is the major driver for this market.



A LINAC or linear accelerator is the most important component of external beam therapy devices and perpetual variations and development in their characteristics such as electron-emitting high energy machines and proton therapy machines have rendered scope for the evolution of different types of external beam therapy. Further miniaturization of devices has led to introduction of radiosurgery systems such as Gamma Knife, TomoTherapy and CyberKnife. Radiosurgery systems though being a small contributor, they are the most technologically advanced area in the external beam therapy systems market. Synchrotron and cyclotron systems have a wide range of applications and high contribution to the field of radiation oncology.



External beam radiation therapy forms the major part of all radiotherapy procedures, being given principal importance over the other two technologies namely internal beam radiation or brachytherapy and systemic radiation therapy. Continuous technical upheaval combined with efficient reimbursement support from developed countries of North America and Europe are the major reasons for this huge external beam radiation therapy market growth.



In terms of technology, IMRT procedure has become a standard for treatment in prostate cancer, CNS and head and neck cancer due to its multiple targets, multiple critical avoidance and differential weightages to critical tissues. The considerable penetration of IGRT and other advanced technologies that significantly answer the growing demand of obtaining real time pictures during treatment procedures for better outcomes has marred the market growth of IMRT. However, healthy reimbursement policies and governmental support will continue to drive this market significantly in the coming years.



Rapid introduction of new therapeutic technologies of radiotherapy have made this market dynamic in nature. Over the period, the old therapeutic technologies used in treatment for cancer are perpetually being replaced with new technological advancements. The well established markets of North America and Europe are already employing different therapeutic techniques and thereby overtaking the outgoing technologies. Furthermore, developing markets of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East have begun their efforts to incorporate the latest therapeutic modalities in their healthcare system.



Huge market sales of conventional IMRT and IGRT external beam radiation devices has made Varian lead the global external radiation therapy market with a market share of over 50%, and in turn, the leader in global overall radiotherapy market.

Other prominent players include Elekta, Accuray Inc., IBA S.A among others.



The global external beam radiation therapy devices market is segmented as follows:



Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Market, by Products

-CyberKnife

-TomoTherapy

-Gamma Knife

-High-energy Linear Accelerators (LINACs)



Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Market, by Applications

-Prostate Cancer

-Colorectal Cancer

-Breast Cancer

-Lung Cancer

-Head & Neck Cancer

-Spine Cancer

-Neurosurgery and Brain Cancer



Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Market, by Technology

-Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

-Image Guided Radio Therapy (IGRT)

-Tomotherapy

-Stereotactic Technology

-3-D Conformal Radiotherapy (3-D CRT)

-Proton Therapy

-Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

-Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART)



Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Market, by Geography

-North America

-Europe

-Asia

-Rest of the World (RoW)



