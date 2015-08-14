Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2015 --SA-BRC analysts monitored trends in the external beam radiation therapy devices market across 6 regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East and Africa. Radiotherapy has been accepted as the standard procedure for oncology treatments. Growing cancer cases boost up the prevalence of this treatment procedure globally at a very fast pace. This report covers the market analysis for various external beam radiotherapy devices or EBRT devices such as Gamma Knife, Cyber Knife, TomoTherapy, LINACs and Proton Beam Therapy.



The radiotherapy market has undergone dramatic and rapid technological evolutions since last few decades. New technologies have emerged to address the unmet needs of huge cancer populations worldwide. Starting with the basic X-ray emitting machines, radiotherapy has been turned into one of the most sophisticated therapeutic procedures. Initial radiotherapy devices were capable of only emitting radiations, with no presence of beam modulation facilities to control the hazardous effects of radiations. 3-D CRT was the first revolutionary breakthrough that ensured the conformal dose of radiation for protecting neighbouring healthy tissues. This technology helped in driving the radiotherapy market rapidly. The 3-D CRT technology was carried forward with the new invention in the radiotherapy technology, that is, conventional IMRT technology. It was designed depending on the basic idea of 3-D CRT, but with some new features that provides better clinical outcomes.



IMRT provides precise control on dose escalation to modulate the intensity of radiation beam. With the growing popularity of IMRT, researchers started incorporating some new features to address the service gap of conventional IMRT technology. For most of large market players innovation is not a core competency. For unique technologies such companies are dependent on acquisition of small companies. Though big market players have the required capital for acquiring new technologies from emerging market players and researchers, they still have to compete with other competitors for particular new technologies.



The radiotherapy devices market is increasingly becoming price-competitive. This has led the existing several players to opt for collaboration for cutting-edge technologies from universities than rely on internal research. Large market players tend to quote high prices to acquire such technologies and limited number of unique and novel technologies in turn increases the bargaining power of innovators and research institutes. Furthermore, if the invention is unique and is already protected legally, then the supplier of such technology could argue for strong bargaining for the price of such technology. The ongoing demand for smaller, safer, faster and cheaper versions of existing radiotherapy products has resulted into reduction in the average life of such devices and thus the threat of substitution is high.



Next generation IMRT and IGRT technology market has grown largely by providing better quality services, reimbursement policies and huge governmental support. Particle or proton beam or charged particle radiation therapy uses beams of protons or other charged particles to treat cancerous tumors. While standard radiation might cause damage to nearby healthy tissues, protons slow down their energy pulse, limiting the harmful impacts. Particle beam radiation therapy might target the radiation with a high degree of precision, but its potential advantages over other radiotherapy alternatives have not been proved in long-term outcome studies.