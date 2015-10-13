External Blessings, LLC Launches Website Offering Health Food and Healthy Recipe Books

Riverton, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --Robin Painter is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ExternalBlessings.com. The website offers a lot of great information about how to eat healthier and what kinds of foods to eat along with healthy recipe books and premade healthy meals. Painter was inspired to start her website by her desire to offer those who lead busy lives with some healthier ways to make fast meals. Since so many people are rushing from one thing to another, it can be challenging to eat healthy on a regular basis.



There are many healthy products available within the merchandise of ExternalBlessings.com. The website offers products including juice cleanse plans, quick organic meals, weekly healthy eating plans, non GMO foods, healthy breakfast meals, and much more. The website also offers Bistro readymade meals which are perfect for people who are busy and don't have the time to go to the store and cook healthy meals regularly. In the future, Painter is planning to continue adding more types of food that are healthy and easy for people to prepare quickly.



Providing a website where customers can find all of the information that they need about healthy living, is very important to Painter. ExternalBlessings.com is set up as an informational site that offers all kinds of excellent articles about healthy eating. The website provides a lot of great information to help people find the healthy grains and herbs that they can add to their diet. Customers are able to get tips that will help them cook healthy meals without spending too much time in the kitchen.



In addition to the main website, Painter is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourExternalBlessings.com



The blog will cover topics related to healthy living. Painter will be writing about different items that you need to have a healthy lifestyle, types of food that are healthy, healthy grains, the convenience of healthy readymade food, and healthy ways to eat vegan and vegetarian diets. The goal of the blog is to provide a little bit more information to help customers live healthy lives.



About ExternalBlessings.com

ExternalBlessings.com, a division of External Blessings, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Robin Painter.



Robin Painter

http://www.ExternalBlessings.com

801-201-5114



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com