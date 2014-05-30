Extinval USA Expanding US Fire Safety & Inspection Services to East & West Coast

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2014 --Extinval USA is a leading company in the global maritime safety service industry, offering fire safety equipment & inspections, lifeboat & davit services, and maintenance of various fire suppression systems for marine vessels. Extinval USA is expanding its service areas, adding offices to the east and west coast regions of the US.



Extinval USA Specializes in:



-Marine Fire Protection Systems (inspection of extinguishing systems and hydrostatic testing)

-Lifeboat Inspections (annual and five year inspections, including launching appliances)

-Davit Inspections (annual and five year inspections, approved by most manufacturers)

-Gas Detection (installation, repair, calibration)

-Water System Maintenance and Inspection

-CO2 System Maintenance (inspection, hydrostatic testing and instillation)



All related services from inspection to repair to maintenance guarantee the vessel’s optimal performance at sea. For a complete list of all marine safety & inspection services from Extinval USA click here: http://www.extinvalusa.com/marine-safety-services.html



With locations in TX and LA and new ones opening up on the Atlantic & Pacific costas, Extinval USA will now serve all major ports and waterways.



Fire Detection Systems for the Naval and Merchant Market



All of Extinval USA's solutions have one thing in common: they are designed to optimize fleet safety. With services that are ABS and Lloyd’s approved, among other classification bodies, Extinval USA guarantees experienced technicians that work with a variety of models and equipment.



Extinval USA aims to be a dependable service provider in the US maritime market.



Custom Solutions for Marine Safety



Extinval USA is certified to maintain & inspect a number of major davit and lifeboat manufacturers including:



NISHI-F

MIURA

MANABE

MANSEI

TSUNEISHI

SHIGI

SEKIGAHARA

ZHENJIANG AUX. MACHINERY

SANYO

JIANGYIN XINJIANG

WUXI HAIHONG

ZODIAC

DSB

CSM



Because of these accreditations, Extinval USA provides comprehensive maritime safety inspection services to create integrated solutions for its clients. Additionally, Extinval has vast knowledge of a variety of fleet operationw in the marine industry.



Guaranteed Fire Safety on Oil, Cargo, Chemical and Cruise Ships



About Extinval USA

Extinval USA was originally a part of the Tanaval group that was founded to meet the needs of marine safety. With a network of locations in Europe and US. Extinval USA has extensive repair and maintenance knowledge in the naval sector.



Extinval USA is a NATO recognized manufacture of extinguisher testing machinery and all products are manufactured under EEC machinery standards.



Extinval USA has a quality assurance system recognized by the LLoyds Register in accordance with ISO regulation 9001;2000.



For media opportunities, contact Gabriel Garcia at (713) 923-6200.