Extra Mile Day Drives Question: Am I Living My Best Life?

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --On November 1st, 550 cities from across the United States will proclaim Extra Mile Day…a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change in ourselves, families, organizations and communities when we go the extra mile. This passionate movement has a purpose of not only acknowledging local volunteer heroes and organizations across America who are "going the extra mile" in making a difference, but it is the hope of Extra Mile Day creator Shawn Anderson that it will also challenge people to ask themselves, "Am I going the extra mile in living the life I want to live?"



"Extra Mile Day is an opportunity to clap for those who are doing something positive for their communities. But more privately, it also offers each of us the opportunity to reflect and ask, 'Am I doing everything possible to live the life I desire?" Anderson points out. "Extra Mile Day is a reminder that life is short and that whatever success we grow tomorrow will always be determined by what seeds we plant today."



"With millions of people wishing for someone else to make their lives better...a boss, a spouse, a government program...the Extra Mile Day movement reminds us that the positive changes we each desire begin with the person in the mirror," says motivational speaker and author Anderson. "When we merely wait for change, we're wasting our breath, time and lives. If you want change, go out and create it."



About Extra Mile Day

Created in 2009 with 23 cities making the inaugural declaration, Extra Mile Day has continued to build enthusiastic momentum each year since. This year, 550 mayors from Honolulu to Boston will make the unique declaration.