Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --Over 350 cities representing all 50 states have already declared November 1, 2016, Extra Mile Day - a day to recognize the capacity we each have to create positive change in ourselves, families, organizations and communities when we "go the extra mile."



In connection with Extra Mile America, both Republican and Democrat mayors have come together to recognize local individuals and organizations that are dedicated to "go the extra mile" in action and contribution in order to create positive change in their communities. The vision of motivational author and change-maker, Shawn Anderson, "Extra Mile Day" was created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities. On November 1, 2015, the declaration grew to 551 participating cities.



"We've grown powerlessly accustomed to expect someone other than ourselves to make our communities and individual lives better - the government, an employer and even a spouse," says Anderson, author of A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over. "But when we only sit and complain about how we hope life will get better without taking personal action to actually make it better, we are simply wishers casting pennies and wishes into a fountain."



Anderson concludes, "Extra Mile Day is an opportunity to recognize those who are doing more than just wishing for change. It is also a reminder of the power we each have to become a difference-maker in a thousand different ways when we choose to 'go the extra mile.'"