Extra Mile Day: Why Going the Extra Mile Will Change Your Life

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2015 --On November 1st, 550 cities from across the United States will proclaim Extra Mile Day…a day recognizing the capacity we each have to create positive change in ourselves, families, organizations and communities when we go the extra mile. Created in 2009 with 23 cities making the inaugural declaration, this passionate movement's purpose is to not only acknowledge local volunteers and organizations who are "going the extra mile" in making a difference, but to remind people that this simple message has the power to change everything about their lives.



"We get frustrated and complain about what we hate in our lives, but the truth is that all the complaining and wishing in the world rarely changes anything. Waiting for change is wasting our breath, time and lives," says Extra Mile Day creator and motivational guru Shawn Anderson. "Choosing to do more…be more…and go the extra mile to create the change we want, however, can change life for us big time in every way."



According to Anderson, "Extra Mile Day is recognized on just one day of the year; however, the real power of this one day is when we take the time to remember it every day. Live the November 1st message daily, and you will forever live the best version of your life."