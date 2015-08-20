ExtremeFocus.com Author Dave Austin's Book BE a BEAST Hit #1 on Amazon

BeABeastbook.com newest book by International Best Selling author, public speaker, and mental performance coach, Dave Austin of ExtremeFocus.com, corporate trainer and professional speedbag champion Roger Anthony, and ghostwriter and International Best Selling author Cathy Lynn. The book BE A BEAST: Unleash Your Animal Instincts for Performance Driven Results became an Amazon international #1 bestseller in under 24 hours.