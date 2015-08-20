ExtremeFocus.com Author Dave Austin's Book BE a BEAST Hit #1 on Amazon

BeABeastbook.com newest book by International Best Selling author, public speaker, and mental performance coach, Dave Austin of ExtremeFocus.com, corporate trainer and professional speedbag champion Roger Anthony, and ghostwriter and International Best Selling author Cathy Lynn. The book BE A BEAST: Unleash Your Animal Instincts for Performance Driven Results became an Amazon international #1 bestseller in under 24 hours.
Rancho Santa Fe, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --BeABeastbook.com latest book BE A BEAST: Unleash Your Animal Instincts for Performance Driven Results written by International Best Selling author, public speaker, and mental performance coach Dave Austin, corporate trainer and professional speedbag champion Roger Anthony, and ghostwriter and International Best Selling author Cathy Lynn. Dave Austin's, new book, BE A BEAST: Unleash Your Animal Instincts for Performance Driven Results was written for those who seek high achievement in every aspect of their lives.
BE A BEAST goes way beyond sports; it applies to everything people do and to living a life of excellence. These unique, yet very effective principles gives readers the tools necessary to achieve performance driven results and take their 'game' to the highest levels imaginable. To become a champion in anything, it takes practice and repetition. BE A BEAST provides the practical steps necessary that create winning habits and new thought patterns; proven methods for how to stay "in the zone" and always be at the top of your profession. David Austin's, Roger Anthony's and Cathy Lynn's new International #1 best selling book, "BE A BEAST," is now available on Amazon. Within these pages discover how BE A BEAST will show you the "secret to using simple "mental mindset" triggers: that snap you back into right action."
"Your animal instincts are powerful, intrinsic, and useful given Roger and Dave's brilliant tools that will help you to drive yourself to ever greater successes."– Mark Victor Hansen, co-author of the Best Selling Chicken Soup for the Soul series
We all have "a beast" within us, and yet, there are times when the power of our mind keeps it from being unleashed. But, when we tap into our true instinctive nature, that's when we allow ourselves to play at the highest level. And, it does not matter if you are a professional athlete, or a CEO, or an entrepreneur—or simply someone who seeks to get more out of everyday life. The principles are the same.
Our minds are an important asset. They will either work for us or against us. But, how do we truly get our minds to work for us in an ever-changing world that seems to be moving faster and faster, and keeps us off-balance and in chaos? How do we break free from the chains that bind us and want to pull us back to our familiar conditional thinking in order to expand and grow into a grander and better version of ourselves each and everyday? The answer is you set your course and turn obstacles into opportunities by using very specific "mental mindset" triggers to snap you back into right action.
This book will show you how to:
- Create new winning habits
- Create new thought patterns for better results
- Change your world from the inside out
- Eliminate self-defeating behaviors
- Eliminate the Top 10 time wasters
- Eliminate the pressure points
- Tame the mind-chatter beast
- Turn obstacles Into opportunities
- Tap into your true instinctive nature
- Discover simple "mental mindset" triggers
"They don't pay off on effort; they pay off on results. And Be A Beast will get you your desired results." – Harvey Mackay, #1 New York Times Best Selling author of Swim With The Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive
BE A BEAST: Unleash Your Animal Instincts For Performance Driven Results is the culmination of Dave Austin's more than 30 years of specialized mindset principles in action as the mental performance coach to professional sports teams and elite athletes, combined with Roger Anthony's more than 30 years of corporate sales training utilizing a "memory recall system" that boasts an amazing 92% retention rate. In BE A BEAST book one, Dave and Roger have blended together their unique styles of coaching to provide a brilliant, yet easy to access, tools that "get your mind working for you rather than against you."
About Dave Austin
Dave Austin is an International bestselling author and a highly sought after "mental performance coach" to professional athletes. As founder of Extreme Focus he is best known for his "game ready" visualizations, which have helped NFL, MLB, Olympic, and college athletes achieve extraordinary results, along with assisting business leaders and Fortune 100 and 500 companies excel to new heights. As a former professional athlete himself, Dave uses his firsthand knowledge and experience to help get his clients "in the zone" and is affectionately known as the "secret weapon" when it comes to a competitive edge. In addition to his one-on-one work, he helped the U.S. Olympic field hockey team get their best results in World Cup competition, assisted the L.A. Dodgers in going from last place to winning the pennant, and gave the extra edge and mental strength to an Army Ranger team during their 'Best of the Best Competition.'
Roger Anthony is the creator of a suite of Crocodiles mastery programs for corporations, adults, and children including Crocodiles not Waterlilies, Crocodiles not Dinosaurs, and the Crocpond brands, as well as founder of Crocodiles International, Inc. an organization that specializes in business and personal transformation.
Cathy Lynn is a bestselling author and ghostwriter, who has co-authored several books with husband and mental performance coach, Dave Austin, including Songwriting For Dummies, which has sold over 200,000 copies worldwide and has been translated into German. Cathy is a professional writer whose clients range from Internet gurus, music-industry giants, and professional athletes, to relationship coaches and masters in personal development—primarily motivated to help people get their stories told, stemming from her own dad's passing before he got his book out of his head and onto paper. Her ghostwriting projects most recently have included Real Wealth Revealed, My Mom is Not My Money, and Project: Be Well, in addition to other self-help and motivational books. Cathy Lynn loves creating inspiring works through her writings; whether it's within her own books, co-writing projects for others, or through her passion of writing screenplays.
Dave Austin the author of BE A BEAST. Dave is the founder of ExtremeFocus.com
