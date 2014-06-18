Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --EY has announced that Roy Hirshland, President and CEO of T3 Advisors, a global real estate consulting firm, received the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ 2014 Award for New England. The award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Hirshland was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Sheraton Boston on June 10.



“It’s an incredible honor to be an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for 2014,” said Roy Hirshland. “This award is testament not only to the hard work, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of the entire T3 Advisors team but also to the incredible culture we have built at T3 that brings together our employees, the technology community, as well as the broader community where we live and work. I couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”



Now in its 28th year, the program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., and Mindy Grossman of HSN. Recent US national winners include Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn; Hamdi Ulukaya, founder of Chobani; and 2013 winner Hamid Moghadam, CEO and Chairman of Prologis.



As a New England award winner, Hirshland is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2014 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the annual awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 15, 2014. The awards are the culminating event of the EY Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.



About T3 Advisors

T3 Advisors is a revolutionary global real estate firm that inspires leading organizations to think more strategically about real estate and the workplace. Our singular focus is to empower our clients to select the best possible locations around the world and develop high performance workplaces that will drive maximum productivity and success. T3 Advisors' services include real estate brokerage, project management, government advocacy, sustainability, real estate portfolio management and global location strategy. To learn more about T3 Advisors, go to www.T3Advisors.com.



About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.