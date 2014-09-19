Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2014 --“Infected with the EBV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



The Epstein Barr Virus (EBV) can cause eye disease, eye pain, and a gradual loss of vision. Dr. Matoba wrote in a study that EBV can cause conditions including “oculoglandular syndrome (an eye problem that is similar to conjunctivitis ‘pink eye’), conjunctivitis (swelling or infection of the membrane lining the eyelids), dry eye, keratitis (a condition in which the eye’s cornea, the front part of the eye, becomes inflamed), uveitis (swelling and irritation of the the middle layer of the eye.), choroiditis (an inflammation of the thin pigmented vascular coat of the eye), retinitis (damage to the retina), papillitis (inflammation of the optic nerve), and ophthalmoplegia (weakness or paralysis of the optic muscles).” (1) Dr. Matoba is from the Cullen Eye Institute, Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.



The CDC says that “EBV is found all over the world. Most people get infected with EBV at some point in their lives.” (2) The CBCD recommends that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, natural antivirals, proven to reduce EBV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with EBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against EBV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV …reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



About EBV

Another study showed that EBV may affect the eye in many different ways, most often as conjunctivitis or uveitis. Symptoms involved in these conditions include redness in the white of the eye or inner eyelid, increased amount of tears, thick yellow discharge that crusts over the eyelashes, especially after sleep, green or white discharge from the eye, itchy eyes, burning eyes, blurred vision, increased sensitivity to light. (4)



People with a chronic EBV infection face a poor outcome. In addition to eye disease, they can also develop “organ failure, and malignant lymphomas (cancer).” (5)



