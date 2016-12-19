Eye Doctor in Lebanon Provides Comprehensive Eye Care and Alternative Technology for Better Health in Patients

Lebanon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2016 --Dr. Honan, a board certified optometrist and eye surgeon, provides more than 30 health and medical services at his practice in Lebanon, IN. From one-day glasses to the treatment of allergies, vomiting, and snoring, Dr. Honan's office is accepting new patients everyday to help achieve better health without the harmful effects of some traditional medicine treatments. Once a skeptic of Eastern medicine, Dr. Honan became a provider of SCENAR technology and NAET after NAET treated his asthma completely and safely.



SCENAR therapy is typically completed in about 3 treatments and takes about an hour each time. It relies on the ability to maintain homeostasis and the interaction between the nervous and endocrine systems within the body. If the systems are not regulating normally, then the body releases neuromediators, such as serotonin, epinephrine, histamine, etc., which over or under compensate, causing symptoms of pain, allergies, and more. The SCENAR system of energy is pulsed from a handheld device. Dr. Honan simply moves the device along the skin of the affected area, causing no pain, except for a tingling sensation in some cases. The energy that is pulsed into the body regulates the nervous and endocrine systems, treating more than 15 symptoms, including joint pain, back pain, constipation, and sinus headache, to name just a few.



NAET (nambudripad allergy elimination technique) is another non-medical treatment that is specifically designed to eliminate allergies. Patients who have had the NAET treatment at Dr. Paul Honan's office have had successful results even after the first visit. The system causes changes in the body, as with SCENAR, in which allergens cannot emit symptoms. For patients seeking alternatives to over-the-counter treatments that only suppress the symptom and do not treat the condition, NAET is complete allergy relief.



Dr. Honan has extensive knowledge and experience in energy medicine and nearly 50 years of experience as an optometrist and as an eye surgeon. His doctor's office in Lebanon, IN can help with vision correction and problems relating to the eye. Glaucoma, iritis, eye infections, keratoconus, and other problems of the eye can be treated simply and promptly. Dr. Honan cares about his patients and listens the each individual's concerns. He and his staff provide kind service with excellence in eye health and alternative options for better health.



About Dr. Paul Honan

A graduate of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Dr. Honan introduced a specific surgical system to make cataract surgery safer and was the first to provide lens implant surgery in Indiana (1975). Currently, along with his full-time practice, Dr. Honan is a professor at the Indiana School of Medicine.



For more information about comprehensive eye exams and technology in alternative health, please visit www.paulhonanmd.com.