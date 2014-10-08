Eye Doctors in Cedar Park Detect Corneal Disease Early on Using Specular Microscopy

Cedar Park, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --The experienced optometrists at Master Eye Associates in Cedar Park offer a corneal diagnostic procedure available in less than 1% of eye care clinics in the United States. Specular microscopy is one of the most advanced and effective ways to detect certain corneal conditions that if left untreated could cause partial vision loss or blindness. As with most medical conditions, early detection gives patients the best outlook and most treatment options. Master Eye Associates is a leader in early detection of corneal disease.



The reason specular microscopy is so effective for diagnosing corneal disease early on is because the technology allows doctors to examine the cornea at more than 400X normal size. At that magnification, optometrists are able to pinpoint even the tiniest signs of a potential vision-threatening condition. If an irregularity is detected, the physician may then recommend preventive treatment or simply monitor the condition to make sure it doesn’t get to a point where it could seriously jeopardize a patient’s ability to see.



Specular microscopy is also useful In cases where eye disease is further along and symptoms are already present. Getting a more accurate image of the patient’s cornea helps eye doctor decide which course of treatment can most effectively fight the disease, and, hopefully, reverse its effects. Master Eye Associates recommends that people have their eyes checked regularly for signs of corneal disease. Furthermore, anyone currently experiencing symptoms should make an appointment at their local eye care office right away.



About Master Eye Associates

Master Eye Associates is a trusted eye care clinic in Cedar Park, with five additional locations in the greater Austin area. They provide routine eye exams for adults and children, as well as diagnosing and treating advanced forms of eye disease using advanced technology. Visit http://www.mastereyeassociates.com for more information.