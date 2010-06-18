'Eye-Popping' Interest in 3D TV Drives New Flat Panel Sales, Says Leading On-Line Retailer

Abington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2010 -- Consumers are showing very strong interest in 3D-ready LCD and plasma TVs, according to sales reports released today by BestBuyPCS.com, a leading home theater retailer.



BestBuyPCS.com top five best-selling 3D flat panel TVs for May 2010 were:



Panasonic TC-P58VT25 3D Ready Plasma TV

Panasonic - TC-P65V10 65-inch 1080p Plasma TV

SAMSUNG - UN55C8000 3D Ready LCD TV

Panasonic TC-P54VT25 3D Ready Plasma TV

Samsung UN40C7000 3D Ready LCD TV



"Consumers are clearly intrigued by 3D TV," said Scott Aemisegger, President, BestBuyPCS.com. "Queries for 3D-capable TVs and Blu-Ray players (like the Panasonic TC-P65VT25 or the Samsung BD-C6900) made up 34% of our site searches and roughly 20% of our total sales for the month. If anything, we see this trend accelerating in June."



"Our best selling 3D TV for May 2010 was the Panasonic TCP58VT25, a model that was only released toward the end of the month," according to Aemisegger. "Both the 58-inch and the 65-inch continue to be in short supply, indicating these models are on track to be extremely popular throughout the summer."



Aemisegger added that many consumers are opting for 3D product bundles including extra pairs of 3D glasses, higher bandwidth HDMI cables and next generation blu-ray disc players with 3D upgradable firmware. "In some cases consumers are buying four, five even eight pairs of 3D glasses to share the 3D experience with friends, family and neighbors," he added.



Projectors Make Comeback

Sales of home theater projectors showed strong gains in May. "New DILA projectors from JVC (DLA-RS15U, RS25U and RS35U) made an impressive debut, but the real success story in home theater projectors is the Epson 8500UB," said Aemisegger. "For about the same price as a 55-inch LCD TV, consumers get a 120" diagonal picture for a truly immersive theater experience right at home."



About BestBuyP.C.S.

Founded in 1999, BestBuyP.C.S. is a leading on-line reseller of consumer and professional-grade electronics, specializing in high-end home theater and corporate presentation markets. The company has been consistently rated a "5-Star" trusted reseller from respected consumer authorities including ResellerRatings, CNET, Google, PriceGrabber and NextTag.

