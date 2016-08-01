Eye Surgeon in Lebanon, IN Provides Allergy Elimination Through NAET Technique

Lebanon, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2016 --Patients suffering from allergies are experiencing great results even after their first treatment of NAET (nambudripad allergy elimination technique) with Dr. Paul Honan in Lebanon, IN. NAET is a non-medical and non-surgical method that produces changes in the body in order for allergens to no longer cause symptoms. Typical prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medications only suppress the symptoms, which causes the patient to rely on and hope for the medication to provide some relief. Dr. Honan provides complete allergy relief for patients in Lebanon, IN with just one or many allergy symptoms.



NAET is a method of eliminating allergies by stimulating the nerves which are located to the side of the spine. During the treatment, the patient holds the actual allergen substance directly within his/her hand. NAET then removes the allergy (the abnormal response to substance in the environment), which keeps the body from reacting. If the patient has several allergies or if the allergies are particularly severe, relief from the NAET may take more time or more treatments. However, there are cases in which several allergens are removed within the first treatment.



The treatment is named after Dr. Devi Nambudripad who developed the method following her education in Chinese acupuncture. Chinese medicine defines 12 channels (meridians) within the body. Energy is said to flow through the channels openly, but is blocked when a person is ill. NAET unblocks the pathway, which eliminates the allergy symptoms, re-establishing wellness.



Eastern medicine is gaining popularity in the West as more doctors are implementing the ideas into their practices. Dr. Honan, a board certified optometrist, was a skeptic of energy medicine until he was introduced to NAET in 1997 and his asthma was treated. He was glad to begin training in energy medicine so he could begin successfully treating patients of their ailments using a treatment that does not cause harmful side effects or generate new health concerns.



There are occasions during a treatment of NAET in which patients experience some nausea, tingling in the extremities, headache, or a sense of burning on the skin. These reactions are minor in comparison to the serious reactions from some traditional medicines. Fortunately, following these mild symptoms, patients experience a successful treatment and an allergy-free life. From minor reactions to anaphylaxis, Dr. Honan uses to NAET to eliminate any and all allergy symptoms.



About Dr. Paul Honan

With nearly 50 years of experience in optometry, Dr. Paul Honan is also trained in energy medicine. He earned his training as an eye doctor from the Department of Ophthalmology at the Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Honan was the first board certified eye specialist to practice in the city of Lebanon, IN and is most known for becoming the first doctor to implant an artificial lens in 1975.



