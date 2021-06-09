Eyedaptic Raising Capital to Expand Line of Augmented Reality Products for the Visually Impaired

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2021 --Eyedaptic has harnessed the power of augmented reality technology to create a pair of glasses that simulate natural vision. Eyedaptic's glasses are the first self-contained Augmented Reality (AR) glasses on the market that capture over 40 degrees of the patients' field of view for low vision.



Building on the success of the EYE2, Eyedaptic is moving forward in leveraging their proven track record to develop new products with higher performance leading to greater customer satisfaction to a far larger audience. With the recent launch of the EYE3, Eyedaptic has extended their lead with an even more impactful product with greatly improved image quality, wearability and a reimagined user interface for ease of use.



Eyedaptic CEO Jay Cormier founded the company after his grandmother lost her vision due to the incurable condition AMD (age-related macular degeneration). Upon further research, he discovered that AMD is the leading cause of vision loss for people over 60 and impacts hundreds of millions of people worldwide. These discoveries inspired Mr. Cormier to develop a whole new solution to an age- old problem.



The company has already been awarded two patents, three trademarks with twelve more patent applications are pending. Their one-of-a-kind AR visual aid solution enables AMD patients to perform everyday tasks and remain independent. In a clinical study, their participants saw a 400% improvement in task completion when using their product, and a 100% increase in visual acuity.



After this clinical study and a beta product release, Eyedaptic launched at the end of 2019 with its second generation of hardware and software. In March 2020, they announced a partnership with Vispero, the world-wide leader in low-vision aids and other assistive technologies. This paved the way to increased access to the low vision market. The third generation product launch in June 2021 further expands the collaboration with Vispero.



