eyefactive Extends the Human-Computer Interaction by Recognition of Objects on Large Professional Touchscreens

Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --Touchscreen object recognition employs the known principle of barcodes for checkout systems: Any object tagged with a specific marker chip can be recognized and processed by displays in realtime. So far object recognition on LCD based touchscreens was only possible with external accessories like QR code scanners. Now, with eyefactive marker chips, objects can be recognized directly on the display.



Instead of working through complicated menu structures users can open the desired content simply by placing a physical object on the display. As soon as an object is being recognized by the touchscreen, further information opens in its vicinity in form of individual media or whole applications straight away, which then can be navigated by fingers via multitouch.



The fields of application are manifold: customers open specific content at point of sale, media fades in next to exhibits miniatures, games can be intuitively controlled by haptical elements like steering wheels.



As of now the marker chips are available from eyefactive. Many apps and widgets which can be linked with objects are already available for download in their own dedicated online shop for touchscreen software. The recognition technology is integrated in the touchscreen CMS software AppSuite free of charge - what is more, it can also be upgraded for external programs and development frameworks.



About eyefactive GmbH

eyefactive from Wedel (near Hamburg / Germany) is the leading provider for interactive multitouch and multiuser technology in large-scale. The product portfolio consists of flexible and scalable multitouch displays integrated into tables and walls as well as the first dedicated app-platform for interactive signage software. For effective marketing at points of sale & information and creative teamwork in companies. eyefactive has been awarded multiple times, e.g. "ICT start-up of the year 2012" by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology. Clients are world renowned brands like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz Bank, Beiersdorf, Siemens and Olympus.



Please find more information here:

eyefactive Object Recognition

www.eyefactive.com

www.multitouch-appstore.com