eyefactive presents Interactive Corporate Communication at AVID 2022

More than 400 AV industry representatives came to Lindlar to witness and experience the latest developments in technologies and solutions at the Lang AG hybrid show AV Innovation Days 2022. The eyefactive GmbH together with partner exact solutions exhibited and showcased the latest developments of digital signage on large-scale touchscreens for interactive corporate communication.



Eyefactive showcased a software solution for interactive corporate communication on an 86 inch Prime Touch Display. The special feature here was the integration of different data sources from multiple devices via a video capture card. The different media source can be arranged in freely scalable and movable windows on the multitouch screen. Via Click-Share technology, individual users connect directly to the software from their PC, tablet or smartphone using their respective device.



