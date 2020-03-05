eyefactive presents new retail technologies at ISE & Euroshop 2020

Hamburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --The pioneer in large-format touchscreen technology attended and presented new technologies at two of the world's leading tradeshows, namely ISE 2020 and Euroshop 2020. Held in Amsterdam and Düsseldorf respectively, in February this year, eyefactive showcased and demonstrated an array of leading hardware, software and technologies.



- eyefactive presents touchscreens systems, including transparent multitouch displays

- App platform of customizable ready-2-use touchscreen apps

- New developed app "ShoppingAssistant" for retailers

- New interfaces for touchscreen systems, such as scanners, printers, analytics and face recognition

- Partners with ScreenSource, NEC and eloTouch as a software and technology partner



eyefactive attended and presented an array of new technologies at ISE 2020 (Amsterdam) and Euroshop 2020 (Düsseldorf) earlier in February this year. Sharing a booth at ISE with ScreenSource and partnering with them as software partner at Euroshop 2020, eyefactive brought much to the table in terms of leading and new technologies and software solutions.



At ISE 2020, various hardware technologies were presented, including multiple touchscreen systems. This included screens, tablets, kiosks and stele, which were available for viewing and testing. Transparent touchscreens, including HYPEBOX and OLED touchscreens, were also presented.



To effectively showcase software capability during the tradeshows, several demonstrations were carried out, and various customer projects were used as examples. This was used to showcase the abilities of eyefactive's app platform of customisable ready-to-use touchscreen apps.



New to their software capabilities and advanced offering, eyefactive showcased the "ShoppingAssistant" available for retailers. The app is fully customisable and seamlessly connects to the retailers existing e-commerce systems and databases, offering an optimized user experience on large-scale touchscreens in stores. There are various checkout options such as direct payment, bill printing, transfer of virtual shopping cart to mobile phones and much more.



In addition to new hardware and software options, eyefactive also presented a range of additional technologies for retailers; from touchscreen object recognition to new interfaces for touchscreen systems. The new interfaces include mobile payment, bill printing, 1D/2D scanners (including barcodes and QR codes), NFC/ RFID Readers and retail analytics with the help of video data from cameras. At EuroShop 2020, eyefactive partnered with ScreenSource as a software partner, with a strong focus on their retail capabilities.



At both Tradeshows, eyefactive's technologies and apps could also be used and experienced at the booths of various partners, including NEC, eloTouch, QBic and Uniview.



