Eyefactive Releases New MultiTouch App CompareObjects

Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2018 --With CompareObjects another app is released into eyefactive's MultiTouch AppStore. From now on, it will allow all customers to compare any product by simply placing it on a touch screen. The corresponding parameters are visualized in a clear table. This process is made possible by the object recognition technology integrated in the eyefactive AppSuite CMS.



CompareObjects allows the user to perform a direct product comparison by placing a product on the display. Instead of navigating in complicated menu structures, further information is immediately available to the user in the form of comparison tables as soon as an object is recognized by the touchscreen.



In addition to the comparison table, further information in the form of different media can be displayed for each object. Additional, an evaluation with a conclusion can be displayed in the overview table.



