EYESHENZHEN Was the Most Popular English-Language City Portal Website on the Chinese Mainland in March, According to Similarweb

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --EYESHENZHEN, Shenzhen's first English-language portal website, had received over 150,000 monthly visits over the past two months since March of this year, higher than any other English-language city portal website on the Chinese mainland, according to website analytics tool SimilarWeb. Launched on May 9, 2016, EYESHENZHEN is the world's window into Shenzhen, introducing the city to the international community and providing precise, up-to-date and useful information for expats and visitors living in Shenzhen. Not only is it sponsored by the Information Office of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government and run by Shenzhen Daily, but also it is a major part in the Implementation Measures for Shenzhen's Cultural and Innovative Development by 2020.



The name "EYESHENZHEN" implies that visitors through the website will be able to see what Shenzhen is like as a city, whereas "EYE" is an acronym for Equality, Youth and Excellence. In addition, the pronunciation of "EYESHENZHEN" resembles "Loving Shenzhen" in Chinese. This website consists of 7 sections, namely News, Life, Culture, Videos, Business, Innovation and Travel. With a professional media team, high-quality original articles, photos and videos are produced for the news portal, offering timely updates on the news that most engage the Shenzhen international community.



In addition to in latest news and information, EYESHENZHEN offers online and by telephone consultation for answering any questions on transport, housing, dining and other aspects of life in Shenzhen. In the future, it will provide an e-service platform connected with government departments to help expats deal with paperwork, visa applications and other regulations as well. Along with the website, an English-language WeChat service account by the same name was also launched on the same day. It has been serving expats living in Shenzhen and making their life easier and receives around 20,000 page views per day with around 10,000 active readers. Besides, EYESHENZHEN will expand its service to other social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, reaching out to a bigger oversea community. Today, as a modern metropolis that links Hong Kong to China's mainland, Shenzhen has established a partnership with more than 70 International Friendship Cities and Friendly Exchange Cities with nearly 8 million expats transiting through Shenzhen every year. The number of expats permanently or temporarily living in the city has been over 1 million, and international communities are everywhere.



