EZ CyberQuest Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Cumming, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, EZ CyberQuest (http://www.entrychimes.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



EZ CyberQuest will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of http://www.entrychimes.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “EZ CyberQuest is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About EZ CyberQuest (http://www.entrychimes.com)

EZ CyberQuest (http://www.EZCyberQuest.com) has launched their 4th e-commerce website this year (http://www.EntryChimes.com) adding to Specialty Alarms and Security products categories for Entry Chimes, Entry Alerts, and Visitor Chimes. Their first e-commerce website www.SpecialtyAlarms.com was launched in 2004 and quickly they saw the need to expand their line of specialty alarm products to include Driveway Alarms www.DrivewayAlarmProducts.com and Entrance Alert products and chimes www.EntryAlertProducts.com to meet the growing need of these type of specialty alarm and alert products. The parent company has filled a niche growth area making it easy to find products and service contractors on the internet. EZ CyberQuest started business in 2002 finding work for contractors, by providing an easy place for them to advertise their specific services. Their contractor finder websites include: www.TelephoneServiceDirectory.com www.PhoneContractors.com www.AlarmInstallers.com and others which are listed on their company website ( DBA EZ CyberQuest ) www.EZCyberQuest.com .



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

