EzAmaze Is the World's Smartest Travel Companion Bag

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --EzAmaze, the World's Smartest Travel Companion Bag that makes flying convenient, fun, and enjoyable, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Rushing from terminal to terminal, scrambling through luggage looking for a passport or boarding pass, fumbling to remove a coat and shoes at security; one thing is certain- airport life is stressful.



"I have always been a frequent traveler, and have felt that the flight experience was uncomfortable and a hassle and have found it hard to keep the basic things I need on the plane near me without compromising comfort or leg room," says founder and CEO Kishore M. "I kept looking for solutions and when I never found one, plus my addiction to watching shark tank inspired me to create my own."



The EzAmaze Smart Travel Bag is a solution seeking to make air travel comfortable and convenient. It is a a bag that not only looks great, but also offers unmatched functionality and performance unlike any other carry-on available on the market. The EzAmaze bag allows users to store all their air travels essentials right at hand.



EzAmaze easily attaches to the top of carry on luggage for easy carry while rolling, and helps travelers breeze past security, no more emptying pockets, fumbling with stuff. While on a plane, the EzAmaze Smart Travel Bag safely attaches to the seat tray table in front of you, using a patent pending design, freeing up extra space for leg room.



EzAmaze has designated compartments for flight essentials like 13-inch laptop, tablet, phone, passport, headphones, wallet, keys, magazines, snacks and all other basic essentials. It also includes insulated storage for cold/hot foods, external mesh pockets for drink and more.



"Currently there exist many different type of luggage, carry ons, personal items (backpacks, briefcases, and hand bags) but none of them address the need of the air traveler or focus on the hours spent on a plane and how to make it comfortable and enjoyable. Now you can truly sit back, relax, stretch out and Enjoy the Flight!," adds Kishore.



EzAmaze is a first of its kind product designed for the traveler by a traveler, and uses innovative approach to address the needs of a air traveler, whether they fly once a year or once a week.



The EzAmaze World's Smartest Travel Companion Bag is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter:

http://kck.st/2bgNYBa



About EzAmaze

EzAmaze is a company founded in 2016, inspired by the challenges of everyday living and determined to make people's life a little bit easier!! EzAmaze aims to provide functionally superior, high quality, innovative products which aim to solve everyday problems. We have started our line of products by introducing our first Innovation - "Worlds Smartest Air Travel Companion Bag." The uniqueness of our bag is - it lets you keep your Air Travel Essentials near you, whether at ticketing or while on the plane in your seat without having to compromise your leg room or comfort.