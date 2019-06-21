EZComputer Solutions Promotes Microsoft Office 365 Services for Local Businesses

Lancaster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2019 --EZComputer Solutions, a proactive IT provider focused on managed technology services for small to medium-sized businesses, is excited to promote its Microsoft Office 365 services to businesses in Lancaster, York, Harrisburg and surrounding regions.



For small businesses that want to look professional, stay secure, and have enterprise-level email solutions, EZComputer Solutions recommends switching to Office 365. With Office 365, Microsoft provides a subscription-based solution for business email and all of the usual Office programs that most businesses rely on. For one low fee, businesses can have dependable email hosting with a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, access to the latest Office apps and updates, and powerful collaboration tools for remote work, all with advanced security and protection features.



EZComputer can provide two tiers of Office 365 services: Business Essentials and Business Premium. At either $8 or $15.50 a month per user (plus one-time setup fees), businesses can rest assured that all their needs are being met at affordable small business prices. EZComputer will work together with a company to determine the appropriate level of services for their business requirements.



In a recent blog post, EZComputer elaborated on "5 Reasons Your Business Will Love Microsoft Office 365." While there are many more reasons why Office 365 is useful for a business, EZComputer breaks it down into five parts—it's simple to implement, offers flexible pricing, makes remote work simple, always is up to date, and it's reliable and safe.



"EZComputer is always happy to provide top-notch tech support and guidance for small to medium businesses," says Kelli Hoffman, Marketing Manager at EZSolution. "We understand that businesses rely on their email and Office programs to function on a daily basis. You need something that just works—anytime, anywhere—which is why we think Office 365 is one of the best solutions for small businesses."



For more information about EZComputer, Office 365, or why clients choose this company for their IT needs, call (717) 291-4689 or fill out a contact form online to get a free quote for services.



About EZComputer Solutions

EZComputer Solutions, a division of parent brand EZSolution, was founded with one goal in mind: to solve IT problems for business owners in the local Lancaster, PA area. As technology continues to change, EZComputer is committed to managing the shifting IT landscape to help business owners operate their companies efficiently and effectively. To learn more, visit ezcomputersolutions.com.