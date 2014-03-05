Northbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2014 --Last month ezDinero launched a multi-national online alternate lending solution that helps first-time borrowers connect with top experts that specialize in personal loans. This website is directly positioned to assist the nation’s Spanish-speaking market and is the first of its kind in the country.



The loan services offered by ezDinero are non-traditional, such as personal loans, payday loans, car title loans, installment loans, micro loans, and efinancing. These services are in very high demand in today’s economy and better meet the personal financial needs of the U.S. Hispanic demographic, which consists of a large number of first-time borrowers.



Serving as a mediator between lenders and borrowers, ezDinero is one of the few reputable online services that can help first-time borrowers find financial solutions meeting their exact specifications and connect them with the top lenders in the industry.



The entire process is convenient and can be conducted online. What makes ezDinero unique is the technology behind its online borrowing application which takes seconds to complete. Borrowers can expect to have their loan requests approved, and funded, in as little as 24 hours.



Director of Public Relations at ezDinero, Marina H. Gonzales, states that there is a need for this type of bilingual service for the Spanish-speaking audience, which is underserved in the U.S. “ezDinero was created with the intent of giving the Spanish-speaking population an opportunity to meet their personal lending needs, especially for first-time borrowers,” Gonzales said.



ezDinero’s team of financial service experts are all bilingual and highly trained in their field to serve the needs of the Hispanic market. This team is also driven by a genuine interest in helping members of the Hispanic community to better understand the options available to them in terms of personal loans.



The rates and terms offered are presented up front, so are arguably more transparent than those offered by traditional lenders such as banks and credit unions.



Gonzales notes that the industry is gaining momentum and credibility as a viable subprime lending alternative. “ezDinero is a leader in this trend since it aims to serve those members of a population whose borrowing needs are often overlooked,” adds Gonzales.



About ezDinero

Headquartered in Chicago, ezDinero has over 10,000 locations throughout the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and is continuing this pattern of growth abroad.



