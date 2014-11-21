Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2014 --ezDinero Loan Solutions, an online alternative lending service targeting the needs of the Spanish-speaking market, connects first-time borrowers with top experts who specialize in alternative loans. The service has announced a new program to offer loans to small businesses in underserved populations.



The first of its kind in the country, ezDinero offers non-traditional loans that are in high demand in light of today’s economic climate. With a focus on the U.S. Hispanic demographic, which consists largely of first-time borrowers, ezDinero is able to connect its customers with top lenders and find the financial solution that meets their exact needs.



Public Relations Director W. Martina Bower states "We serve to empower individuals who are trying to start a business yet have limited or no credit history. Our loans are affordable and credit-building. "



Building upon ezDinero’s mission of giving the Spanish-speaking population an opportunity to meet their personal lending needs, ezDinero’s small business loans are ideal for those looking for a way to jumpstart their company or expand upon existing services.



ezDinero uses unique technology that allows a customer to complete the online borrowing application within minutes. Borrowers can expect a complimentary pre-approval quote immediately after they submit their application, and a funded loan in as little as 24 hours.



Borrowers can apply regardless of their credit situation, because a credit check is not required to be approved. By eliminating the often time-consuming credit check, ezDinero provides an opportunity for a largely underserved population to meet their small business needs in a short amount of time.



Serving as mediator between lenders and borrowers, ezDinero is a reputable online resource that can help Hispanic small business owners connect with top lenders in the industry. Depending on the borrower’s specific needs and qualifications, ezDinero offers business loans of up to $50,000.



With a focus on the Hispanic business market, ezDinero has assembled a team of highly trained, bilingual loan experts. Every financial service specialist is committed to helping members of the Hispanic community better understand their options when it comes to no credit check business loans.



Latino business owners in the U.S. represent an underserved population in regards to small business loan options. ezDinero is focused on assisting community development and expanding the amount of high-quality business loans available to its target borrowers. By offering no credit check loans to small business owners, ezDinero hopes to broaden the impact of the Hispanic community and offer greater opportunities for Spanish-speaking businesspeople throughout the country.



With over 30,000 locations throughout the U.S., and a new office coming soon to Mexico City, ezDinero provides high-quality borrowing opportunities for the vast majority of the Hispanic population. The company is expanding rapidly and has plans to open even more national and international locations, primarily in areas with a high concentration of underserved Hispanics, in the coming months.



About ezDinero

By providing access to no credit check business loans for Hispanic small business owners, ezDinero hopes to bolster the Spanish-speaking community and provide financial assistance for the often overlooked Latino market.